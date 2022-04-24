Poland finish best ever qualification run with victory
Never before in the history of Women’s EHF EURO qualifications, has Poland finished with an unbeaten record - now they have. Coach Arne Senstad’s team has six victories after a second win over Switzerland.
Both sides had already qualified for the EHF EURO 2022 and Switzerland will make their debut the final tournament, before co-hosting the event in 2024 with Austria and Hungary.
GROUP 1:
Poland vs Switzerland 31:26 (19:11)
- in qualification for EHF EURO events in 1998 and 2016, Poland won five of six matches, now they have six wins and will finish on top of their group
- Switzerland’s key matches for their first ever EHF EURO were the two victories against Lithuania in March, and their six points is their best EHF EURO qualification result
- Poland’s flying start (5:2, 10:6) provided the hosts with the confidence they needed to remain ahead until the end - their leading scorers were Daria Zawistowska with nine and Aneta Labuda with seven
- after their 19:11 halftime advance, Switzerland increased their level and reduced the gap intermediately to only three goals at 25:28
- Karolina Kochaniak-Sala and Aneta Labuda wrapped up the win with the goals that secured the five-goal victory
Poland aim to end their main round curse
Poland have qualified for their eighth EHF EUROs - and their fifth consecutively since 2014. But in the last three editions, they always fell in the preliminary round.
As a group winner they are seeded in pot 2 for the draw on Thursday, which might make things easier at the upcoming EHF EURO 2022. Their best ever result at EHF EURO events was fifth in 1998.