Never before in the history of Women’s EHF EURO qualifications, has Poland finished with an unbeaten record - now they have. Coach Arne Senstad’s team has six victories after a second win over Switzerland.

Both sides had already qualified for the EHF EURO 2022 and Switzerland will make their debut the final tournament, before co-hosting the event in 2024 with Austria and Hungary.

GROUP 1:

Poland vs Switzerland 31:26 (19:11)

in qualification for EHF EURO events in 1998 and 2016, Poland won five of six matches, now they have six wins and will finish on top of their group

Switzerland’s key matches for their first ever EHF EURO were the two victories against Lithuania in March, and their six points is their best EHF EURO qualification result

Poland’s flying start (5:2, 10:6) provided the hosts with the confidence they needed to remain ahead until the end - their leading scorers were Daria Zawistowska with nine and Aneta Labuda with seven

after their 19:11 halftime advance, Switzerland increased their level and reduced the gap intermediately to only three goals at 25:28

Karolina Kochaniak-Sala and Aneta Labuda wrapped up the win with the goals that secured the five-goal victory

When you bait the tackle and nail the perfect spin, lovely stuff! 🇵🇱🌪️#ehfeuro2022 @handballpolska pic.twitter.com/AaVzrrVHjq — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) April 24, 2022

Poland aim to end their main round curse

Poland have qualified for their eighth EHF EUROs - and their fifth consecutively since 2014. But in the last three editions, they always fell in the preliminary round.

As a group winner they are seeded in pot 2 for the draw on Thursday, which might make things easier at the upcoming EHF EURO 2022. Their best ever result at EHF EURO events was fifth in 1998.