EURO24M

Netherlands clinch late draw; leave Portugal waiting

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
23 January 2024, 17:20

The Netherlands secured a late draw, 33:33, against Portugal in the opening game in Hamburg on Tuesday.

The result means Portugal do not yet know their fate regarding the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 final weekend but can still hope to play for fifth position in Cologne, as they move up to five points on the table and can only be passed if Slovenia beat Denmark in the second match for group II.

For the Netherlands, it was the first point in the main round.

During the match, Martim Costa and António Areia passed the 50-goal milestone at the EHF EURO and now occupy fourth and fifth position on Portugal’s top five scorers of all time at the event. Remarkably, all of Costa’s goals have been scored at the 2024 edition, while Areia’s are spread across three starting in 2020.

GROUP II

Netherlands vs Portugal 33:33 (17:15)

  • following a mostly level match, especially in the final stages, Portugal took the score to 33:31 inside the last two minutes before the Netherlands netted the last two goals to clinch the draw
  • the first half either saw a level score on the board or a Dutch lead of one to two goals, with Portugal in front only once at 2:1 in the third minute
  • a big first 30 minutes from goalkeeper Diogo Rêma Marques helped keep Portugal close, as he made an astounding 13 saves at 46.4 per cent in that period and earned the Grundfos Player of the Match award
  • wing António Areia moved into fourth position on Portugal’s all-time top scorer record at the EHF EURO in the first half. Martim Costa passed him on that list in the second as the two tallied a combined 15 goals, while Luís Frade contributed eight
  • the Netherlands opened a three-goal gap as soon as the second half began and held it until 21:18 in the 38th minute, before Portugal fought back to level with 16 minutes to go

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Netherlands Vs Portugal C5 6023 JC Quote
We started very bad, especially in the defence in the first half. In the second half, we tried to play better and we did it, we started to be in front at some moments but it wasn't enough for the win. We know have to wait for Slovenia and Denmark to play their game and of course, we are cheering for Denmark.
Diogo Rêma Marques
Goalkeeper, Portugal

Portugal hope for history again 

After their historic sixth place finish in 2020, when they put themselves on the international handball map and secured their best ranking ever in the event, Portugal hope to at least equal that. But the draw against the Netherlands means they rely on Slovenia losing or drawing against Denmark, as a victory for Slovenia would see them pass Portugal and grab the ticket to Cologne.

If Portugal make it to the final weekend, it will be the second time in three editions of the EHF EURO. It would be a relief for the side to be part of the final weekend again, as they have not been able to replicate their success since 2020, although they did make their Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Netherlands Vs Portugal C4 6727 JC Quote
We came to the game with determination. We wanted to do a last good game and I think we showed fighting spirit. That is something that was always on a good level in our team. We were unlucky in some games where we didn't take some points we needed. Against Portugal, we took at least one and ended the tournament with a little smile.
Luc Steins
Centre back, Netherlands
EURO24M Netherlands Vs Portugal C4 7111 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Netherlands Vs Portugal MAL2110 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Netherlands Vs Portugal C4 6815 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Netherlands Vs Portugal MAL2245 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Netherlands Vs Portugal C4 6895 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Netherlands Vs Portugal C4 6092 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Netherlands Vs Portugal C4 6304 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Netherlands Vs Portugal C4 6547 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Netherlands Vs Portugal C4 6362 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Netherlands Vs Portugal C4 7206 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Netherlands Vs Portugal C4 6471 JC
Previous Article Post-match flash quotes: main round group II, 23 January
EURO24M Slovenia Vs Denmark C4 8104 JC
Next Article Slovenia upset Denmark for first time in over two decades

Latest news

More News