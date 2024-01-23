Netherlands clinch late draw; leave Portugal waiting
The Netherlands secured a late draw, 33:33, against Portugal in the opening game in Hamburg on Tuesday.
The result means Portugal do not yet know their fate regarding the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 final weekend but can still hope to play for fifth position in Cologne, as they move up to five points on the table and can only be passed if Slovenia beat Denmark in the second match for group II.
For the Netherlands, it was the first point in the main round.
We started very bad, especially in the defence in the first half. In the second half, we tried to play better and we did it, we started to be in front at some moments but it wasn't enough for the win. We know have to wait for Slovenia and Denmark to play their game and of course, we are cheering for Denmark.
We came to the game with determination. We wanted to do a last good game and I think we showed fighting spirit. That is something that was always on a good level in our team. We were unlucky in some games where we didn't take some points we needed. Against Portugal, we took at least one and ended the tournament with a little smile.