Netherlands clinch late draw; leave Portugal waiting

The Netherlands secured a late draw, 33:33, against Portugal in the opening game in Hamburg on Tuesday.

The result means Portugal do not yet know their fate regarding the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 final weekend but can still hope to play for fifth position in Cologne, as they move up to five points on the table and can only be passed if Slovenia beat Denmark in the second match for group II.

For the Netherlands, it was the first point in the main round.