Slovenia upset Denmark for first time in over two decades
Slovenia recorded their first win against Denmark in 24 years to secure a place on the final weekend in Cologne, beating the confirmed semi-finalists 28:25 in the second game on Tuesday in Hamburg. Slovenia are the first to defeat Denmark at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024.
I think no one believed we could win against Denmark. They are a strong team no matter who is playing. We agreed we will give our best against them and that we wanted to show the true power of Slovenia and what we could. We showed that throughout the game.’
At the European championship is hard to win if you are not at 100 per cent and we weren't. We knew we will face a team that had a lot to gain and a good opportunity. We are a bit disappointed with the performance. Our eyes were already on Cologne.