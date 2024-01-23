Slovenia upset Denmark for first time in over two decades

Thrilling win sends Slovenia to Cologne

Slovenia will play the 5/6 match in Cologne, which means they are sure to record one of their best rankings at the EHF EURO. Their biggest success was a silver medal on home turf in 2004, and they returned to the semi-finals in 2020 for their second ranking in the top four.

Aside from that, they finished fifth in 2000 and sixth in 2012. As they are certain to take fifth or sixth position again, Slovenia have booked one of their best five finishes in their 14 EHF EURO participations with the campaign in 2024.

Photos © Kolektiff Images