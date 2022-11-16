Netherlands end main round with record win
After a tough win yesterday evening against Romania, Montenegro decided to rest their key starters and recorded their largest-ever loss in the history of the EHF EURO, 42:25, against the Netherlands, who on the other hand recorded the biggest EHF EURO win.
GROUP II
Netherlands vs Montenegro 42:25 (21:15)
- Netherlands broke their records for the biggest win in history at the EHF EURO and the largest number of goals scored in a single game, totally outplaying the young and inexperienced Montenegrin side
- Montenegro rested key starters like right wing Jovanka Radicevic and centre back Milena Raicevic, and handed meaningful time on the court to plenty of young players, with left back Djurdjina Jaukovic scoring 10 goals
- Netherlands’ 42 goals was the sixth best attacking performance in the history of the EHF EURO, only two goals shy of the record set by Norway against Hungary, 44 goals, in 2004.
- The 17-goal win did not break the biggest win top 10, which is spearheaded by Hungary’s win against Austria, 35:12, at the EHF EURO 2000
- Montenegro will now head to Ljubljana for the semi-finals, as they will face the winners of main round’s group I, while the Netherlands wait for the final game between Spain and France to see if they head to the Placement Match 5/6 against Sweden
Montenegro lose hard, but rest key starters
Montenegro’s worst ever loss was a nine-goal one against Denmark in 2020, 18:29, but their decision to preserve their forces for the semi-finals was crucial in what unfolded on the court.
Netherlands totally outplayed them, with newfound strength, as Inger Smits, the Player of the Match, scored seven goals, with Merel Freriks and Laura van der Heijden each scoring six times, totally dominating their opponents, for their largest-ever win in the history of the EHF EURO.
The Dutch side are virtually through to the Placement Match 5/6, only a 15-goal win by Spain being able to derail their challenge.
Ema Alivodic (MNE) – line player: "It was the plan to save some energy, but it was not the plan to have this final result. We are preparing for some good things now, in Ljubljana we will try our best handball again."
Debbie Bont (NED) – right wing: "We have our heads up high again, it was important to make a good match, to win and to get into the flow again. We played well in attack, we scored many easy goals and played with full speed."