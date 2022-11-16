Netherlands end main round with record win

GROUP II

Netherlands vs Montenegro 42:25 (21:15)

Netherlands broke their records for the biggest win in history at the EHF EURO and the largest number of goals scored in a single game, totally outplaying the young and inexperienced Montenegrin side

Montenegro rested key starters like right wing Jovanka Radicevic and centre back Milena Raicevic, and handed meaningful time on the court to plenty of young players, with left back Djurdjina Jaukovic scoring 10 goals

Netherlands’ 42 goals was the sixth best attacking performance in the history of the EHF EURO, only two goals shy of the record set by Norway against Hungary, 44 goals, in 2004.

The 17-goal win did not break the biggest win top 10, which is spearheaded by Hungary’s win against Austria, 35:12, at the EHF EURO 2000

Montenegro will now head to Ljubljana for the semi-finals, as they will face the winners of main round’s group I, while the Netherlands wait for the final game between Spain and France to see if they head to the Placement Match 5/6 against Sweden

Netherlands 🇳🇱 did what they had to do tonight against a revamped team of Montenegro 🇲🇪

The Dutch will now watch the next game to check if they will play the 5/6th place match 👀



Our @grundfos POTM is Inger Smits 🤩 #playwithheart | #ehfeuro2022 | @Handbal_NL pic.twitter.com/S4D3XLak7O — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) November 16, 2022

Montenegro lose hard, but rest key starters

Montenegro’s worst ever loss was a nine-goal one against Denmark in 2020, 18:29, but their decision to preserve their forces for the semi-finals was crucial in what unfolded on the court.

Netherlands totally outplayed them, with newfound strength, as Inger Smits, the Player of the Match, scored seven goals, with Merel Freriks and Laura van der Heijden each scoring six times, totally dominating their opponents, for their largest-ever win in the history of the EHF EURO.

The Dutch side are virtually through to the Placement Match 5/6, only a 15-goal win by Spain being able to derail their challenge.