Sweden cement spot on final weekend 

Sweden joined the line-up for the final weekend in Ljubljana as they defeated Croatia 31:27 in the second-to-last main round game for group I.

The Scandinavian side took command from the end of the first quarter on and powered to a clear victory, securing third spot on the group I table with the result and with that a place in the 5/6 match on Friday. Croatia managed something of a comeback, reducing the gap to three goals in the second half, but the half-time deficit was too much to recover from.