But outstanding goalkeeper Elin Jona Thorsteinsdottir, top scorer Perla Albertsdóttir and their never-ending morale finally were not enough for the unlucky Icelanders in their EHF EURO comeback after 12 years to take their first point ever at a European championship. On the other side, the Dutch side were rattled, but took the 27:25 win thanks to three counter-attack goals in the final stages.

GROUP F

Netherlands vs Iceland 27:25 (12:12)

Icelandic goalkeeper Thorsteinsdottir had an incredible performance: in the first half, she saved nine shots (43 per cent), and after the break she even got better, finishing with 15 blocked shots to be awarded Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos

Thorsteinsdottir’s saves and a high efficiency in counter attacks and positional attack provided Iceland with an intermediate 8:5 lead after 12 minutes, the biggest gap before the break

the Netherlands struggled hard to find gaps and to get the upper hand, but a 4:0 run for an 18:14 advantage in the 38th minute gave them what seemed to be a crucial lead

boosted by Thorsteinsdottir and Albertsdóttir, Iceland never gave up, and equalised again at 21:21, as the newly formed Dutch side still had enormous problems in attack

finally, Dione Housherr and Inger Smits took responsibility and scored twice each for the decisive 27:23 lead; Housheer, Larissa Nüsser and Angela Malestein all netted five goals each



Lucky debut and great comeback

Hendrik Signell did not have a long time to prepare his Dutch team for the EHF EURO 2024. In September, his predecessor and Swedish compatriot Per Johansson stepped back and only some days later, the former national coach of Sweden and South Korea was appointed.

Signell held his first training camp at the end of October, followed by two preparation tournaments. He left some experienced players such as Estavana Polman, Laura van der Heijden and Kelly Dulfer out of his EHF EURO squad – and the newly formed team obviously had problems with the underdogs from Iceland. But finally, Signell’s first official match – and the 100th international game for goalkeeper Rinka Duijndam, who played only 41 seconds – luckily ended victorious, but with a smaller margin than expected.

On the other hand, Iceland showed maybe their best EHF EURO performance ever, though they still wait for their first ever victory in their third participation after 2010 and 2012. Their seventh ever EHF EURO match was a great comeback after a 12-year absence with a lot of team spirit, individual skills and the endurance to put pressure on the Netherlands almost until the end.