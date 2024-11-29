Portugal made it to the EHF EURO 2024 as one of the best third-ranked teams in the qualifiers, securing their place thanks to two dominant wins against Finland and close defeats to Czechia. Because of that, Portugal could see the possibility of securing a place at the final tournament as the qualifiers neared the end, but it was only confirmed once the phase had completely finished and they knew how they measured up against the other third-ranked teams across the eight qualification groups.

“It was crazy. We were all so excited,” says Goís, reflecting on that moment. “We celebrated so much. We just knew we had to continue with the hard work we’d been doing.”

Portugal started their EHF EURO 2024 venture against Spain, opening the action for group C in Basel on Thursday evening. Although the final score showed a 24:30 defeat, the result was not reflective of the great performance from the side, as they were in front through most of the first 40 minutes and were only two goals behind in the 53rd minute — still very much in with a chance for victory.