“I think we played some good handball. We just need more stability to manage better some ball possessions, and the result could have been entirely different. Despite that, I am proud of what we showed yesterday,” says Goís, who was joint-second for most saves across the entire EHF EURO 2024 at the end of day one. The 29-year-old stopped 11 shots and was particularly key as Portugal turned an early 0:2 deficit into a 6:3 advantage, with five saves in just five minutes, including a penalty.
Aside from the handball-specific side, the first game at a major championship is an experience in itself.
“I was so excited, but also quite nervous before the game. I think those moments have to be well managed emotionally because you start to notice the entire atmosphere, and you begin to think about a million things before you go on the court. But for me, when I go inside it all disappears and it’s just so much fun,” says Goís.