New bodies to strengthen national team handball

Almost three years ago, the EHF Congress 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland, set the path for restructuring the representation of national team handball within the bodies of the European Handball Federation.

Back then a motion was approved that would, as of the next electoral congress, i.e. EHF Congress 2021, see Nation Committees for men and women being introduced.

These bodies will be officially founded this week, as their election is set for Friday when the EHF Congress gathers in Vienna.

It was the initial motion’s intent to reform the EHF bodies to uphold a balanced and harmonised system for male and female competitions.

The current structure of the EHF has

A Nations Board acting for men’s handball

A Professional Handball Board acting for men’s handball

A Women’s Handball Board being involved in the system of the EHF in a different way and targeting different issues compared to the Professional Handball Board;

The objective of the future system is to equalise men’s and women’s participation by implementing a proportionate number of bodies and a comparable structure.

CURRENT SYSTEM: NEW SYSTEM: Professional Handball Board Professional Handball Board Women’s Handball Board Women’s Handball Board Nations Board Men Nations Committee Men Nations Committee Women Nations Board

In the new system

The Professional Handball Board is maintained in the way it currently exists

The Women’s Handball Board is newly arranged in a form analogous to the Professional Handball Board with an identical set-up and assignments.

The new Nations Committee Men is identic to the former Nations Board but with a different composition of nations, respectively election criteria for nations.

The Nations Committee Women is newly created after the model of the Nations Committee Men.

The new Nations Board comprises the Nations Committee Men and the Nations Committee Women with three members from each committee nominated to the Board. The chairperson of the Nations Board is entitled to represent the body in the EHF Executive Committee.

The Nations Committee Men will deal with all national team matters in the field of men’s, and the Nations Committee Women will deal with all national team matters in the field of women’s handball.

Each Nations Committee will consist of six members who are elected by the Congress. Every member federation has the right to nominate candidates on the basis of the men’s and women’s nation ranking as follows:

Rank 1-12: 1 place

Rank 13-24: 1 place

Rank 25-36: 1 place

Rank 36-50: 1 place

Freely elected: 2 places

For the EHF Congress 2021 the following candidates have been nominated.

EHF Nations Committee Men

Function Candidature period 2021 – 2025 Member 1 (national federation ranked 1 – 12) Morten Stig Christensen (DEN)

Elena Borras Alcaraz (ESP)

Bertrand Gille (FRA)

Mark Schober (GER)

Uros Mohoric (SLO) Member 2 (national federation ranked 13 – 24) Andrei Baletski (BLR)

Arik Deutch (ISR)

Damian Drobik (POL)

Alexandru Mihai Dedu (ROU)

Sergei Ziza (RUS)

Ingo Meckes (SUI) Member 3 (national federation ranked 25 – 36) Pirje Orasson (EST)

Jari Henttonen (FIN)

Stefano Podini (ITA)

Thierry Wagner (LUX)

Erno Kelecsenyi (SVK)

Hikmet Vurgun (TUR)

Oleksandr Gladun (UKR) Member 4 (national federation ranked 37 to 50) Fintan Lyons (IRL)

Alan Grima (MLT) Additional Member 5 & 6*

* The additional members are elected out of nominated but initially not elected candidates.

EHF Nations Committee Women

Function Candidature period 2021 – 2025 Member 1 (national federation ranked 1 – 12) Nodjialem Myaro (FRA)

Zoltan Kynsburg (HUN)

Monique Tijsterman (NED)

Cristina Varzaru (ROU)

Liudmila Bodnieva (RUS)

Jelena Eric (SRB) Member 2 (national federation ranked 13 – 24) Sarka Drozdova (CZE)

Miglius Astrauskas (LTU)

Monika Listkievicz (POL)

Leonor Mallozi (POR) Member 3 (national federation ranked 25 – 36) Andrei Baletski (BLR)

Paolo Fiorillo (ITA) Member 4 (national federation ranked 37 to 50) Anna Melkonyan (ARM)

Pirje Orasson (EST) Additional Member 5 & 6*

* The additional members are elected out of nominated but initially not elected candidates.