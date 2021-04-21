THIS IS ME: FILIP JICHA

After eight years, the time had come for the last change in my playing career.

It was time for Mes Que Un Club.

More than a club.

I signed for FC Barcelona and my final dream came true. I was part of the most successful club in the world. Any approach to handball in Barcelona was completely different to Germany, I loved it. It was a decision of the head and of the heart. Looking back I know now: without this learning process at Barcelona I would not have become a coach, this was my impetus.

But to be honest: The last two years as a player were no fun. I was injured quite often. Several knee surgeries. Surgery on the pubic bone. I wanted to be the player I but I could not help Barcelona as I had wished to help them. In the end, injuries took the decision for me. It was tough. But that’s how it is in professional sport. However, I was so grateful that I could be part of this club and got to make so many friends in Spain.

When I finished my career as a player - I had played for the two biggest clubs in the world - I was so proud. Nobody could have expected this from this little boy from Bohemia, who went out into the world.

For one year, I left handball. I enjoyed time with my family. I travelled a lot. All along in my head I knew that I want to become a coach. I tried to get as many insights in other sports such as basketball and football. How the coaches work, and what I could learn.

Finally, one day, my family took the decision about my future. If my wife and kids would have said: ‘Filip, it is enough with handball’, I would not have started.

So I returned to Kiel.

I was Alfred Gislason’s assistant for one season with the clear plan to succeed one the most successful coaches in the history of THW Kiel. As assistant I won the EHF Cup. Then, in my first season as head coach - stopped by COVID – we became German champions.

Then, incredibly, we ended 2020 as EHF Champions League winners.

After eight years, the trophy was back. ,My biggest joy was to see the players and all the staff from club celebrating because so many people had contributed so much towards this title.

But it would be the worst thing ever to just rest with a trophy and an achievement like this.

No, the next day, you need to set new goals. You should never be satisfied. When you win the first trophy, the hunger for the second and the third must be bigger and bigger. Only with this permanent hunger, obsession and passion you can improve. This is what I learnt all those years ago from my very first coach at Plzen.

You need to know that if you want to taste the sweet cherry or icing on the cake, you have to suffer for it. Nothing comes easy. Not even this cherry on top. In every training session and every match, you have to overstep this border. Then you can reach out for something big - and having this in mind, even little Filip from Plzen can make it.

This is me.

Filip Jicha.