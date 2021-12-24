New coach set to guide Czech Republic in tough group

The Czech Republic head into their 11th appearance at the EHF EURO – but with a new coach compared to recent events. After the team was ruled out of the 2021 IHF Men’s World Championship in Egypt due to several Covid-19 cases, the federation split with co-coaches Daniel Kubes and Jan Filip.

However, their successor is well-known: Rastislav Trtik previously coached the Czech Republic at the EHF EURO 2004 and the 2005 IHF Men's World Championship.

In the crucial EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers, the Czech Republic beat Ukraine twice and finished second in group 3, below Russia. Now they face defending EHF EURO champions Spain, World Championship silver medallists Sweden, and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Bratislava.

Three questions ahead of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022:

Who will become the key figure for the Czech Republic?

After some years with few rising stars, the Czech Republic might have found their new Filip Jicha in left back Matej Klima, who shone in the November test matches against Austria. Right back Stanislav Kasparek plays a dominant role for his new club Meshkov Brest, while Tomas Mrkva, the new number one goalkeeper, has impressed enough at German club Bergischer HC that he will transfer to THW Kiel after this season.

But how Mrkva plays the role in the national team alone will be key. His long-term goalkeeping colleague Martin Galia will be the goalkeepers’ coach during the tournament after being ruled out through injury. Another player who could go from zero to hero is line player Vit Reichl.