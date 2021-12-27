Netherlands ready to surprise at EHF EURO 2022
This is the 12th article in a series of 24, presenting all participants at the Men's EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia.
If the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 was the starting point on the international scene for the Netherlands, then the last two years have been an upward learning curve for the Dutch national team.
After only losing one of their six games in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers, the Netherlands finished second in group 5, where they played against Slovenia, Poland and Turkey.
If the qualification campaign is an indicator of their ability, Luc Steins and his teammates are on the verge of something much bigger.
Main facts
- Netherlands finished second in group 5, tied with Slovenia on nine points, to qualify for the Men's EHF EURO 2022
- after earning their first win in the competition against Latvia, Netherlands finished 17th at the EHF EURO 2020
- Netherlands will play alongside Portugal, Hungary and Iceland in group B at the EHF EURO 2022
- centre back Luc Steins and right back Kay Smits are key players to keep an eye on
Most important question: How much progress have the Netherlands made since the EHF EURO 2020?
The answer is pretty clear: a lot. Individually, two players moved to a couple of the most prestigious clubs on the continent: Luc Steins joined Paris Saint-Germain Handball in 2020, while Kay Smits moved to SC Magdeburg in 2021.
But it is not only the big names who have progressed in their careers. Left back Ephrahim Jerry signed for Kadetten Schaffhausen and right wing Bobby Schagen joined TBV Lemgo Lippe. Playing in the EHF European League every week has enabled both players to gain experience and make strong progress.
But as one witnessed during the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers, the Netherlands have progressed as a team. Their only loss in the campaign came against Slovenia, 34:23, but they drew away in the return match and beat Poland twice.
During the qualifiers you could feel that the Dutch game was more polished than it used to be a while back — a definite sign that this national team is on the way up.
Under the spotlight: Luc Steins
Luc Steins is only 173 cm tall but he is among the biggest up-and-coming talents in handball. After joining Paris Saint-Germain in the autumn of 2020, he immediately raised his level to reach the standards of the EHF Champions League Men. The 26-year-old centre back has delivered some masterpieces against some of the best sides in the world.
Full of speed and willing to put his head where some are afraid to put their feet, Steins has not changed his style. Instead, he has improved and added some tricks to his complete game. After leading the Netherlands to their first win at an EHF EURO in 2020, the diminutive player is aiming for great things with his national team in 2022.
Did you know?
Erlingur Richardsson has never previously been a head coach for as long as he has with the Netherlands. The Icelandic tactician has remained with the team since he sat on the bench for the first time in 2017. His long-term work, begun in the shadows of European handball, is finally producing results.
Judging by the youth of his players, as only a handful are aged over 30, there is still big room for improvement. Richardsson's time as head coach of the Netherlands should continue for a while yet.
What the numbers say
1. That is the number of appearances the Netherlands have made in each of the two major handball championships.
While the Netherlands made their EHF EURO debut in 2020, they also played in the 1961 IHF Men’s World Championship in Germany, finishing 11th after two losses in as many games. Our prediction is that this number should increase in the very near future.
Past achievements
EHF EURO participations (including 2022): 2
Best result: 17th (2020)