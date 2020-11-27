New EHF & Hummel webshop open for business

Handball fans! Get ready to get your Christmas shopping done in one place this year: the new EHF and Hummel webshop.

The new online store opened its doors on Friday with Hummel launching the shop with a hugely generous 25 per cent discount. Home of Handball newsletter subscribers also received an additional 15 per cent discount on top.

The EHF and EHF Marketing entered the four-year partnership in June – a deal that not only saw the Danish sportswear manufacturer become an official supplier, but saw them create a webshop to be the exclusive home for EHF EURO, EHF Champions League and EHF European League products.

Keep your eyes peeled for the first line of exclusive products for the Women’s EHF EURO 2020, which go on sale on 1 December. Further products for other competitions will also be available in due course.

So what are you waiting for? Shop now!