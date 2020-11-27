DSC02562 X3
Official Statements

Court of Handball fines Corona Brasov for the anti-doping rules violation

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation27 November 2020, 17:00

The EHF Court of Handball has reached a decision on the case opened against the Romanian club CSM Corona Brasov for alleged violations of Anti-Doping rules.

Following the final decisions of the Romanian National Anti-Doping Agency, confirming the violations of the Anti-Doping Rules by the Club, the EHF Court of Handball panel decided the following.

CSM Corona Brasov shall pay a fine of €10,000 (ten thousand Euro) for having more than two of its members found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation during an EHF Competition period.

An appeal may be filed by the club with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.

DSC6492 X3
Previous Article Times fixed for VELUX EHF FINAL4
EHF Store Unboxed Website Banner
Next Article New EHF & Hummel webshop open for business

Latest news

More News