Court of Handball fines Corona Brasov for the anti-doping rules violation

The EHF Court of Handball has reached a decision on the case opened against the Romanian club CSM Corona Brasov for alleged violations of Anti-Doping rules.

Following the final decisions of the Romanian National Anti-Doping Agency, confirming the violations of the Anti-Doping Rules by the Club, the EHF Court of Handball panel decided the following.

CSM Corona Brasov shall pay a fine of €10,000 (ten thousand Euro) for having more than two of its members found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation during an EHF Competition period.

An appeal may be filed by the club with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.