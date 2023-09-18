New EHF podcast series starts with star guest Nikola Karabatic

Hosted by Victor Tomás, Martin Vilstrup, and Bengt Kunkel, ‘The Spin – We talk handball’ takes an in-depth look at Europe’s topflight each week with a range of invited players, coaches, and journalists.

The first 75-minute episode, released last Friday (15 September), features Paris Saint-Germain Handball’s Nikola Karabatic, a day after the French star started into his record 22nd, but also last season in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

In the final season before his retirement, Karabatic talks about the nearing end of his glorious career, about PSG’s hopes to finally lift the EHF Champions League trophy, and about France’s chances to get back onto the European throne at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany next January.

‘The Spin – We talk handball’ is available on the Home of Handball YouTube channel and podcast platforms like Apple and Spotify.

