New generation targets W17 EHF EURO joy in Podgorica

A fantastic summer of Younger Age Category handball continues this week as 16 of Europe's top nations are in Montenegro with the next generation of internationals for the Women's 17 EHF EURO on 5-15 August 2021.

Following a summer without international events in 2020, this will be the first time these players will be competing internationally, adding another intriguing aspect to what is always a fascinating event.

At the 2019 edition in Slovenia, Hungary claimed the title, beating Sweden in the final, with France taking bronze.

The event takes place in Podgorica, home of two-time DELO EHF Champions League winners Buducnost, who continue to produce and nurture young talent, and we are likely to see a number of players who will grace the courts of Europe's elite handball competition in years to come.

Hungary eye yet another gold

Hosts Montenegro placed themselves in group A alongside Austria, Switzerland and regular underage powers Denmark.

2019 champions Hungary have their sights set on completing a stunning double-double, having won both under-17 and 19 titles in 2019 and the under-19s claiming gold again earlier this summer.

With 16 teams participating – the four groups are as follows:

Group A: Denmark, Austria, Montenegro, Switzerland

Group B: Sweden, Russia, Slovenia, Croatia

Group C: Hungary, Norway, Slovakia, Portugal

Group D: France, Germany, Romania, Czech Republic

The preliminary round takes place on 5-8 August, after which the top two teams in each of the four groups will progress to the main round, while the remaining teams will continue their journey in the intermediate round, both of which are played on 10 and 11 August.

The top two teams in each main round group move on to the semi-finals on Friday 13 August, with the gold medal to be contested two days later.

Widespread coverage on EHFTV and EHF social media

The Women's 17 EHF EURO 2021 will receive widespread coverage on the various EHF channels.

The entire event will be streamed live on EHFTV. Also, the Home of Handball social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook as well as the reports on eurohandball.com will keep fans up to date throughout all the events.