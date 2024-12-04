New legends of the game inducted into EHF Hall of Fame

For the second year in a row, the European Handball Federation is honouring the best players of the season 2023/24 – and with it the legends of the game.

The induction to the Hall of Fame will take place at the EHF Excellence Awards 2024 gala on 14 December, on the eve of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 final and in front of more than 500 guests invited to attend the event.

For the Hall of Fame, 21 players, seven on the women’s side and 14 on the men’s side will be honoured for their outstanding achievements on and off the court and their overall contribution to European handball. They join the more than 50 legends who were the first inductees to the Hall of Fame, honoured at the inaugural EHF Excellence Awards in June 2023.

The 2024 laureates include recently retired French legend Nikola Karabatic, Dane Mikkel Hansen and Norway’s Stine Oftedal Dahmke, all Olympic, World and European champions, as well as the goalkeeping giants Mats Olsson and Luminita Hutupan-Dinu.

Michael Wiederer, EHF President, said: “We are delighted to honour the legends of our game at the EHF Excellence Awards. This is a perfect opportunity to pay tribute to those who have left an incredible mark on the sport of handball, whether through their remarkable achievements or their influence on our sport on and off the court.

“Furthermore, many of them are still involved in handball, as coach or in a club’s management, and thus continue building on the legacy they have already created.”

List of female and male legends

Goalkeepers

• Andreas Thiel / Germany

• Mats Olsson / Sweden

• Dejan Perić / Serbia

• Luminița Hutupan-Dinu / Romania

Left wing

• Gergő Iváncsik / Hungary

Left backs

• Nikola Karabatic / France

• Mikkel Hansen / Denmark

• Carmen Amariei / Romania

• Anja Andersen / Denmark

Centre backs

• Ljubomir Vranjes / Sweden

• Andy Schmid / Switzerland

• Mia Hermansson-Högdahl / Sweden

• Stine Oftedal Dahmke / Norway

Right backs

• Volker Zerbe / Germany

• Staffan Olsson / Sweden

• Indira Kastratović / North Macedonia

• Marta Mangué / Spain

Right wings

• Luc Abalo / France

• Ivan Čupić / Croatia

Line player

• Igor Vori / Croatia

Defender

• Viran Morros / Spain