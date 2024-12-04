Group II features the defending title holders Norway, who won the last two EHF EURO trophies, as well as two teams that played the semi-finals at the last four editions: the Netherlands (bronze medallists in 2018 and runners-up in 2016) and Denmark (runners-up in 2022 and fourth in 2020).
The group sees the sides that contested preliminary round groups D, E and F cross over. The three winners of the respective groups — Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands — start the main round with two points in their accounts, carried from the preliminary round, while Switzerland, Slovenia and Germany begin on zero.
GROUP II
Switzerland vs Germany
Thursday 5 December, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- both Germany and Switzerland made it into the main round with wins in the last games of the preliminary round, which secured their places in second on their respective tables
- playing in group D in Basel, Switzerland recorded their first EHF EURO wins ever, after making their major tournament debut in 2022; in 2024, they defeated the Faroe Islands in round 1 and Croatia in round 3, but lost to Denmark
- in group F in Innsbruck, Germany beat Ukraine in round 1, lost to the Netherlands in round 2 then won the direct battle for the next stage against Iceland on Tuesday night
- while Switzerland will play their maiden main round campaign, Germany have more experience in this stage, having not missed the EURO main round since 2010 and being regular participants in final tournaments
- this will be the third mutual encounter between Switzerland and Germany, with Germany having won both times before, in the EHF EURO 2016 Qualifiers