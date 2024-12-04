Group II features the defending title holders Norway, who won the last two EHF EURO trophies, as well as two teams that played the semi-finals at the last four editions: the Netherlands (bronze medallists in 2018 and runners-up in 2016) and Denmark (runners-up in 2022 and fourth in 2020).

The group sees the sides that contested preliminary round groups D, E and F cross over. The three winners of the respective groups — Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands — start the main round with two points in their accounts, carried from the preliminary round, while Switzerland, Slovenia and Germany begin on zero.

GROUP II

Switzerland vs Germany

Thursday 5 December, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV