New-look European League launches with 12 matches

European club handball is back, baby! 22 teams will christen the newly-formed EHF European League this weekend with 10 first-leg encounters and one double header.

There is nothing more fitting to launch a new competition than a good old double header and that is what HEDO-B. Braun Gyöngyös and HC Butel Skopje will treat us to – throwing-off in their first leg on Friday at 19:00 CET. Both matches taking place in Hungary will be streamed on the new-look EHFTV.com.

Scandinavian derby

The opening game on Saturday is a Scandinavian derby, as Sweden’s HK Malmö make the short trip over to face Skjern Handbold.

Throw-off in Denmark is at 15:00 CET and the match will be streamed live on EHFTV.com.

Also on Saturday, a new and undoubtedly exciting era at SL Benfica begins as Chema Rodriguez takes charge of his first European encounter as the club’s head coach.

The visitors to Lisbon are traditional Austrian powerhouse Fivers from Vienna, who return to European competition after a lengthy absence. The match will be streamed live on EHFTV.com at 16:00 CET, sparking a busy Saturday evening of action with seven matches.

Sunday showdown

There is just one match to look forward to on Sunday, but goodness me is it worthy of its standalone spot.

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg and MT Melsungen face off for the third time in 2020, having split the victories when they met in last season’s EHF Cup group phase.

An added twist in the tale is that BSV’s summer signing Johan Sjöstrand will face the team he just left and players he knows all too well.

The first leg of this highlight tie takes place at 18:30 CET and will also be available on EHFTV.com.

Live blog

A live blog for the EHF European League was launched at the summer’s draw event and will continue throughout the campaign, run by Brian Campion and Chris O’Reilly, full of updates and analysis of the top matches as well as a rounded view of what the handball world is saying about the action.

Follow the blog on eurohandball.com this Friday at 17:30-21:30, Saturday 14:00-19:00 and Sunday 17:30-20:30 CET.