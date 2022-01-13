Next test for Bietigheim as group phase enters round 2
The second round of the EHF European League Women 2021/22 group phase is scheduled for this weekend, with six of the eight matches on Saturday.
Among the highlights is SG BBM Bietigheim taking on CS Minau Baia Mare, last season’s EHF Finals hosts. Bietigheim started the season with a win at defending champions Les Neptunes de Nantes.
GROUP A
ES Besancon Feminin (FRA) vs Sola HK (NOR)
Saturday 15 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Besancon want to bounce back after losing their opener in Hungary last week; Sola did not play in round 1 as the match against Lokomotiva was rescheduled
- the teams have not met before in a European competition
- Besancon lost to Fleury Loiret 25:21 in the French league; Sola are coming off a convincing win against Flin: 43:25
- Besancon head coach Sébastien Mizoule: "We are facing a great handball team this weekend. I expect my team to react to our last results"
- Norway standout Camilla Herrem will lead Sola in the fight for the points
- from next season, Sola goalkeeper Tonje Lerstad will join Besancon
HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN)
Saturday 15 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- the Hungarian team had a good competition opening, defeating Besancon 38:30, with Noémi Pásztor scoring seven goals
- Mosonmagyaróvár centre back Gabriella Tóth: "We have had both highs and lows in recent days: winning in the Europe League but losing in the Hungarian championship. Unfortunately, our performance and gameplay were inconsistent, which we cannot allow ourselves to continue.
- Lokomotiva, the youngest team in the group phase, will miss some regulars, including Stela Posavec and Dora Kalaus, due to injuries
- Lokomotiva are first in the Croatian league, alongside Podravka Vegeta
- Mosonmagyarovari played their second match in four days when they lost to Moyra-Budaörs 35:31 in the Hungarian league
- Lokomotiva coach Nenad Sostaric: “The Hungarian team is a great club, a professional team compared to us. We have problems with injuries and isolation, but the girls who will play on Saturday will give their best.”
On paper Bescanon are a better team than Sola, but we will give our all and see how far it will take us.
GROUP B
SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)
Saturday 15 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- both sides won in round 1: Bietigheim confirmed their credentials against titleholders Nantes while Baia Mare defeated Lubin
- Baia Mare won two of their three away games last season in the EHF European League Women, including at German side Thuringer HC
- Bietigheim won six games and lost four against Romanian teams in their European cups history
- Bietigheim are undefeated this season, securing 11 wins in the German league and three in the EHF European League Women
- both sides won their domestic league games on Wednesday: Baia Mare against CSM Deva (32:26) and Bietigheim against Leverkusen (25:17)
MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs Les Neptunes de Nantes (FRA)
Sunday 16 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- both sides lost their group phase opener last week
- Nantes also played against a Polish side, MKS Perla Lublin, last season and secured two points
- the French outfit have never suffered two losses in a row in the second-tier European competition
- Lubin have won only once in eight tries against French teams, conceding six losses throughout their history in European competitions
- both Nantes, with a 28:25 home win against Dijon, and Lubin, who secured a 31:24 away win at Koszalin, won the midweek games in their domestic leagues
The French play dynamic handball with many surprising variants, such as a change of pace or situational throws. We will try to prepare for this duel as best as possible in every respect.
GROUP C
Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Handball Club Lada (RUS)
Saturday 15 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- both teams opened the group stage with defeats: Storhamar at Magura (33:28), Lada at home against Herning-Ikast (27:24
- each team won the respective home game when they met in the EHF Cup group phase two seasons ago
- on Wednesday, Lada suffered their third straight defeat in the Russian league: 32:30 against Zvezda Zvenigorod
- Storhamar defeated Aker Topphandball in a high-scoring Norwegian league game, 36:31
- Storhamar also faced Russian opposition in the group phase last season, when they beat Astrakhanochka 33:28 at home
Herning-Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs Magura Cisnadie (ROU)
Saturday 15 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- it is the first meeting between the teams in European club competitions
- they both claimed victories in the opening encounters of the group stage, with Magura leading based on the better goal difference: +5 vs +3
- their 33:28 against Storhamar marked the first ever win for Magura in the group phase of a European club competition, after 12 defeats in the EHF Cup 2018/19 and 2019/20
- Herning-Ikast comfortably won their Danish league match on Wednesday: 31:20 against Ajax København
GROUP D
Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs Viborg HK (DEN)
Saturday 15 January, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- both teams play their first match in the current group phase after their round 1 fixtures had to be postponed
- for Viborg, it is even the first European match at all, as they were seeded directly into the group stage
- the Danish side, who are three-time EHF Champions League winners and three-time EHF Cup winners, are determined to claim another European title this season
- Chambray are playing their first European season
- they reached the group phase after eliminating Norwegian side Molde Elite 65:52 on aggregate in thre
SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Váci NKSE (HUN)
Sunday 16 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Valcea and Vac, who have never faced each other before, play their first match of the group phase after the round 1 games in the group were postponed
- Valcea were playing in the DELO EHF Champions League last season
- Valcea left wing Corina Lupei: "Defence is our strong point and we hope it will make the difference in this match, as well. We have prepared well this week, including fast breaks"
- Vác have returned to the European League, after finishing bottom of their group last season
- Vác, who are ranked fifth in the Hungarian league, defeated Alba Fehervar KC 37:29 on Wednesday; also, third-placed Valcea beat CSU Stiinta Bucuresti in the Romanian league: 36:23