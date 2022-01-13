12 teams play for six remaining quarter-final spots

While defending champions Costa del Sol Malaga from Spain and Icelandic team IBV Vestmannaeyjar are already through to the EHF European Cup Women 2021/22 quarter-final, the six remaining spots are set to be occupied this weekend when the Last 16 will be completed.

One of the surprises of the tournament, H71 from Faroe Islands, are in with a fair chance to continue their fairy-tale run.

The European debutants lost by just one goal (39:38) at ZRK Naisa Nis in Serbia in the high-scoring first leg last week. H71 host the return leg in Torshavn on Saturday.

also Saturday, HK Galychanka Lviv hope to finish the job at home in Ukraine following a 36:29 first-leg win at SSV Brixen Südtirol in Italy

Rocasa Gran Canaria and Izmir BSB SK have all to play for in Telde on Sunday after their first meeting in Turkey ended in a 28:28 draw

two double-headers start on Friday: Dutch side Cabooter HandbaL Venlo take on ZRK Bekament Bukovicka Banja in Serbia, with the second leg scheduled for Saturday; Maccabi Arazim Ramat gan from Israel travel to Spain to play Visitelche.com Bm Elche on Friday and Sunday

another double-header takes place in Slovakia, where HC DAC Dunajska Streda play twice against Swedish visitors Kristianstad Handboll, on Saturday and Sunday

All three Spanish sides could make it to the quarter-final

Spain had the biggest number of teams – three – in the Last 16, and there is a possibility that the same is going to be the case in the quarter-final.

While Malaga are already through, two-time EHF Challenge Cup winners Rocasa will follow if they win or have a draw not higher than 27:27 against Izmir on Sunday.

The third Spanish contenders, Elche, are hosting Maccabi in a double-header, with the home advantage probably a factor that helps them go through, as well.