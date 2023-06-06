Next webinar to investigate key factors in developing athletes

Experienced coaches Ricardo Clarijs and Roger Font will lead the discussion on Tuesday 13 May at 18:00 CEST, looking at the key factors for athletes' development.

These include mental and social development and how an individual can take responsibility for their progression.

Clarijs and Font will argue that coaches should look at building their young players up from a broad perspective without putting results on the court front and centre. They will also talk about ensuring that players do not develop movement deficits and poor technique during their youth careers, enabling them to become successful senior professionals.

Clarijs is the head coach of the Netherlands' handball academy and head coach of the Dutch under-19 women's team, while also assisting the senior national women's team.

Font is a university lecturer who spent 11 years as the physical trainer for Barça, and is now the physical trainer for CS Dinamo Bucuresti and the Romanian men's national team.

Click here to register free for the webinar.