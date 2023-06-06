Szucsánszki says goodbye in record-setting environment

However, Szucsánszki’s excellent skillset – outstanding vision on the court and an excellent shooting arm – became crucial for the Hungarian side. FTC secured nine trophies with the centre back in the roster, including the Cup Winners’ Cup in 2011 and 2012 and the Women’s EHF Cup in 2006, at the start of her career.

Therefore, when Szucsánszki decided she was ready to hang up her boots, it was just fitting that an excellent career ended in Budapest, in front of 20,022 fans in the MVM Dome at FTC’s debut at the EHF FINAL4.

“FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria is my one and only club, it became my life. I will always have a part in my heart which is green and white. The time has come for new goals, however I will never forget what handball, this club and its fans gave me,” said Szucsánszki after the final against Vipers Kristiansand.

The 36-year-old centre back scored 306 goals throughout her career in the European premium competition, but had never previously fought for the title, and had never experienced the glamour and the emotions of an EHF FINAL4.

But after Szucsánszki announced her retirement, FTC earned a ticket to the EHF FINAL4 in the most dramatic of ways. After a six-goal loss in the first leg of the quarter-finals against Metz Handball, 26:32, the Hungarian side bounced back and sealed a 33:26 win in the second leg, in France.

It was exciting, it was an amazing comeback and it helped Szucsánszki retire on her own terms, in front of FTC’s fans and in a sold out arena, where the centre back played a part in what proved to be a world record attendance for a women’s handball game.

She even went one step further and fuelled a comeback in the semi-final against Team Esbjerg, where FTC cancelled a five-goal lead for the Danish side to bounce back and seal a 29:28 win.