Nicolej Krickau: If it runs, just let them play

25 November 2025, 14:30

It was a surprise when Nicolej Krickau took the helm at Füchse Berlin in the beginning of September. His predecessor Jaron Siewert had just steered the team from the German capital to their first domestic championship and the EHF Champions League final. Then the “Foxes” announced they were parting with the coach and their sports director Stefan Kretzschmar — and Krickau took over both positions. 

In the Bundesliga, he started with two defeats, but in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, Krickau’s team has had a perfect run with eight wins from the same number of matches. On Thursday at 20:45 CET (live on EHFTV), the German champions will host One Veszprém HC in the Match of the Week — and if Berlin win, they will be eight points ahead of the Hungarian champions, who head into round 9 in third position on the group A table. 

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League is nothing new for Krickau, as he led GOG to the top-flight competition after becoming Danish champions. At GOG, he formed players such as Simon Pytlick, Lukas Jørgensen, Mathias Gidsel, Emil Jakobsen and Lasse Møller — and now, at Berlin, he coaches the current IHF World Player of the Year Gidsel again.

In 2023, Krickau became coach of SG Flensburg-Handewitt and steered them to the EHF European League trophy, with his former players Pytlick, Jørgensen, Jakobsen and Møller, before being sacked in December 2024. But now, the 39-year-old former Skanderborg player and coach has been enjoying a near perfect season.

eurohandball.com: Since your arrival in September, Füchse Berlin have won all Champions League matches. Do you call it a dream start?

Nicolej Krickau: Of course, we are happy, but we all know that competitions like Bundesliga and mainly Champions League will be decided between April and June. Right now, we have a perfect base to finish the group phase ranked first or second, which means the direct qualification for the quarter-finals. So it is looking good, but the team is still in a process.

eurohandball.com: Berlin were quite dominant in the reverse fixture at Veszprém. Was this one of your best matches up to now?

Nicolej Krickau: We played really well, especially with our attack axis Mathias Gidsel, Nils Lichtlein and Lasse Andersson — this was outstanding. This Füchse team knows from last season that we can beat any opponent, regardless if we play at home or away. But winning in Veszprém is something special. But when you saw them playing in the last weeks, with Nedim Remili and Ivan Martinovic fitting much better together, the result of the reverse fixture does not say anything for the rematch at Berlin, even as we play at home. And our situation is different, as we have to replace Nils Lichtlein due to injury.

eurohandball.com: How big was your impact on the team up to now? What did you change?

Nicolej Krickau: This is a hard question, as it has never been my intention to change major parts of the match play. It is about small details, mainly in defence, and the team is doing quite well. The cooperation of our defence and the goalkeepers improved, which made the goalkeepers become stronger too. We are currently not playing in the same flow the team had at the end of the previous season, but we are getting closer to it. And when it comes to this, it is the job of the coach to let them play. And one thing is to work hard for every match — this is why we have this winning streak. 

eurohandball.com: Do you have any priority in terms of which competition you want to win?

Nicolej Krickau: At first, and as all top teams in the German Bundesliga, we aim to qualify for the Champions League. This is always our goal. Then, of course, we want to fight for all trophies — league, Cup and Champions League. We want to return to the [EHF] FINAL4 in Cologne. Though we know that the trophies are handed over in May and June, November is always a crucial month, so we have to keep on the track.

eurohandball.com: How important is playing the EHF Champions League for Berlin, from a sporting, financial and public interest perspective?

Nicolej Krickau: Absolutely important! The financial difference of playing the European League and Champions League is huge. If you play the Champions League three, four years in a row, your base is much, much better, from all perspectives, but mainly the budget. So it is always our priority to qualify again and again.

eurohandball.com: When talking about Füchse Berlin, everybody talks about Mathias Gidsel. Is he such an exceptional player or do the rest have the same importance?

Nicolej Krickau: When you have Mathias Gidsel in your squad — it is valid for Denmark and Berlin — the team always depends on him. He is an outstanding player in all departments. But of course, we have others such as Lasse Andersson, Nils Lichtlein and Tobias Grøndahl. He [Grøndahl] became a good option, like for penalties in Champions League or in different roles in the league. He is a good resource — especially to support Lasse and to help right now, as Lichtlein is out. With Tobias, we can even play seven-versus-six in a different, new way. With Lasse and Matthes Langhoff we have more stability.

