eurohandball.com: Berlin were quite dominant in the reverse fixture at Veszprém. Was this one of your best matches up to now?

Nicolej Krickau: We played really well, especially with our attack axis Mathias Gidsel, Nils Lichtlein and Lasse Andersson — this was outstanding. This Füchse team knows from last season that we can beat any opponent, regardless if we play at home or away. But winning in Veszprém is something special. But when you saw them playing in the last weeks, with Nedim Remili and Ivan Martinovic fitting much better together, the result of the reverse fixture does not say anything for the rematch at Berlin, even as we play at home. And our situation is different, as we have to replace Nils Lichtlein due to injury.

eurohandball.com: How big was your impact on the team up to now? What did you change?

Nicolej Krickau: This is a hard question, as it has never been my intention to change major parts of the match play. It is about small details, mainly in defence, and the team is doing quite well. The cooperation of our defence and the goalkeepers improved, which made the goalkeepers become stronger too. We are currently not playing in the same flow the team had at the end of the previous season, but we are getting closer to it. And when it comes to this, it is the job of the coach to let them play. And one thing is to work hard for every match — this is why we have this winning streak.