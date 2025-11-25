The Machineseeker EHF Champions League is nothing new for Krickau, as he led GOG to the top-flight competition after becoming Danish champions. At GOG, he formed players such as Simon Pytlick, Lukas Jørgensen, Mathias Gidsel, Emil Jakobsen and Lasse Møller — and now, at Berlin, he coaches the current IHF World Player of the Year Gidsel again.
In 2023, Krickau became coach of SG Flensburg-Handewitt and steered them to the EHF European League trophy, with his former players Pytlick, Jørgensen, Jakobsen and Møller, before being sacked in December 2024. But now, the 39-year-old former Skanderborg player and coach has been enjoying a near perfect season.
eurohandball.com: Since your arrival in September, Füchse Berlin have won all Champions League matches. Do you call it a dream start?
Nicolej Krickau: Of course, we are happy, but we all know that competitions like Bundesliga and mainly Champions League will be decided between April and June. Right now, we have a perfect base to finish the group phase ranked first or second, which means the direct qualification for the quarter-finals. So it is looking good, but the team is still in a process.