Nikolic to miss the second leg against Victor

The EHF Court of Handball has reached a decision following disciplinary proceedings against the line player of HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta Zoran Nikolic.

On 29 August 2020, the first leg match of the EHF European League Men 2020/21 Qualification Round 1: HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta (ROU) vs HC Victor (RUS) took place in Constanta.

The player, Zoran Nikolic, hit an opponent with his elbow in the face and was thus directly disqualified.

The Court of Handball finds in substance that such behaviour meets the characteristic of an unsportsmanlike conduct, the foul was intentional as the player was late and he could not stop his opponent who was already almost in a shooting position.

Zoran Nikolic is suspended from the participation in EHF club competition for one match.

The player is therefore not entitled to participate in the second leg of the EHF European League Men 2020/21 Qualification Round 1 to be played on 6 September 2020 against HC Victor (RUS).

An appeal may be filed within 7 days with the EHF Court of Appeal but shall not have any suspensive effect.