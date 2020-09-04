2
Official Statements

Nikolic to miss the second leg against Victor

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation04 September 2020, 12:00

The EHF Court of Handball has reached a decision following disciplinary proceedings against the line player of HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta Zoran Nikolic.

On 29 August 2020, the first leg match of the EHF European League Men 2020/21 Qualification Round 1: HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta (ROU) vs HC Victor (RUS) took place in Constanta.

The player, Zoran Nikolic, hit an opponent with his elbow in the face and was thus directly disqualified.

The Court of Handball finds in substance that such behaviour meets the characteristic of an unsportsmanlike conduct, the foul was intentional as the player was late and he could not stop his opponent who was already almost in a shooting position.

Zoran Nikolic is suspended from the participation in EHF club competition for one match.

The player is therefore not entitled to participate in the second leg of the EHF European League Men 2020/21 Qualification Round 1 to be played on 6 September 2020 against HC Victor (RUS).

An appeal may be filed within 7 days with the EHF Court of Appeal but shall not have any suspensive effect.

20200829 Skjern Wurtz Jensnordestgaard
Previous Article Six ties hang in the balance ahead of second-leg showdowns
20200307 Rostov Makeeva2 Artemgusev
Next Article Ambitious Rostov aim to lift the trophy

Latest news

More News