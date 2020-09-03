Six ties hang in the balance ahead of second-leg showdowns

Given the circumstances, we could not have asked for a better start to the EHF European League Men, with six of the first-leg matches going right down to the wire and leaving us with a series of cliff hangers.

The story arc of these matches will be fully fleshed out this weekend, as will three more one-sided affairs and two one-off encounters.

Beginning with the one-off encounters and a very tasty match between last season’s EHF Champions League participants Bidasoa Irun and the ambitious French club PAUC Handball, here is our look at what lies ahead.

Julian Aguinagalde will play his first European cup game for his hometown club, whom he has re-joined this summer after making himself a legend for Kielce.

The other one-legged clash, between Pfadi Winterthur and Handball Esch, will not be played in Switzerland nor Luxembourg, but in Kassel, as part of a double header together with the second leg between MT Melsungen and Bjerringbro-Silkeborg. The standoff between the German and Danish sides should be a cracking game based on the 31:27 win for Bjerringbro last weekend.

All three matches will be streamed live on EHFTV.com on Sunday.

Guaranteed drama

There are five more matches coming your way on EHFTV.com this weekend, and three of them are too close to call.

HK Malmö and Skjern Handbold get the weekend’s action started on Saturday at 15:00 CEST. A back-and-forth clash last week saw Skjern come away with a precarious 27:26 lead and this Scandinavian derby should throw up some more drama.

A late comeback from Fivers against Benfica gave the Austrian side serious hope ahead of the second leg in Vienna on Saturday at 20:20 CEST.

The only drawn game last week was between Russia’s CSKA and Belarus’ SKA Minsk, ending 25:25. The two sides will lock horns again on Sunday at 12:00 CEST for a tasty cross-border clash to get Sunday started.

Live blog

A live blog for the EHF European League was launched at the summer’s draw event and will continue throughout the campaign, run by Brian Campion and Chris O’Reilly, full of updates and analysis of the top matches as well as a rounded view of what the handball world is saying about the action.

Follow the blog on eurohandball.com throughout the weekend, beginning on Friday evening.

Full EHFTV schedule

Saturday 5 September

15:00 CEST: HK Malmö vs Skjern Handbold

19:00 CEST: RK Trimo Trebnje vs Club Futebol Os Belenenses

20:20 CEST: Fivers vs SL Benfica

Sunday 6 September

12:00 CEST: HC CSKA vs SKA Minsk

12:30 CEST: Handball Esch vs Pfadi Winterthur

16:00 CEST: HC Victor vs HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta

16:00 CEST: MT Melsungen vs Bjerringbro-Silkeborg

21:00 CEST: Bidasoa Irun vs PAUC Handball