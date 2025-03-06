Nine teams begin road to Women’s EHF EURO 2026

In group 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina will welcome Great Britain and Estonia in the city of Tuzla after Great Britain passed on the right to organise the tournament. The hosts open the group's action against Estonia on Friday. Bosnia and Herzegovina featured in the Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, but failed to book a ticket for the final tournament, while Great Britain and Estonia did not take part.

The three sides last met in the 2018 Challenge Trophy, which Bosnia and Herzegovina won after beating Estonia 30:24 in the semi-finals.

Bulgaria will host group 2 in Varna, welcoming Lithuania and Malta. Both Bulgaria and Lithuania played in the Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, but did not progress to the final tournament. Lithuania recorded one win in their qualifying group when they beat Azerbaijan at home, and have appeared regularly in the last phase of EHF EURO qualification.

Cyprus' capital, Nicosia, is set to be the location for group 3's tournament. Luxembourg and Belgium join the hosts in the hunt to reach their first-ever major tournament. Only Luxembourg played in the Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, but without much success.

Lithuania are the only team involved in the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers phase 1 to have featured at a European championship before, in 1996.

The winner of each group will progress to phase 2 of qualification for the final tournament in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye.

The draw for the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers Phase 2 will take place on 20 March in Cluj, Romania.

GROUP I

Estonia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Friday 7 March, 17:00 CET)

Great Britain vs Estonia (Saturday 8 March, 17:00 CET)

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Great Britain (Sunday 9 March, 17:00 CET)

GROUP II

Bulgaria vs Malta (Friday 7 March, 17:30 CET)

Malta vs Lithuania (Saturday 8 March, 15:00 CET)

Lithuania vs Bulgaria (Sunday 9 March, 13:00 CET)

GROUP III

Cyprus vs Belgium (Friday 7 March, 18:00 CET)

Belgium vs Luxembourg (Saturday 8 March, 18:00 CET)

Luxembourg vs Cyprus (Sunday 9 March, 18:00 CET)

Photo © Lithuanian Handball Federation