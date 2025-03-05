Kielce in the play-offs, Aalborg qualify for the quarter-finals



05 March 2025, 23:00

This week marks the last round of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase, and we now know who will progress to the play-offs and who will secure a place in the quarter-finals.

In Group A, everything came down to the last second in the battle for second place. While Barça were already qualified, last season’s EHF FINAL4 finalists will join them in the quarter-finals after drawing in Nantes, despite being down by four at the break.

Kielce will also progress, but to the play-offs, after winning by just one goal in Zagreb. Kolstad were eliminated after failing to take points in Barça, while Magdeburg moved up to fourth place after a seven-goal win over Szeged.

GROUP B

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) 31:24 (13:13)

It took almost five minutes for Janus Smárason to finally score Szeged’s first goal, by which time the Hungarian side was already trailing by three. However, a quick timeout called by coach Michael Appelgren helped them regain their footing. Right-winger Mario Šoštarič played a crucial role in Szeged’s comeback, netting six times in the first half alone. His pace and fast-break efficiency added much-needed dynamic to the team’s attack. When he scored in the 17th minute, Szeged even carved out a three-goal advantage. Yet, as the first half concluded, the teams went into the dressing rooms level at 13:13. Despite Roland Mikler pulling off a series of outstanding saves to keep Szeged in contention, his team struggled to find a way past Sergey Hernández at the other end. For a time, the contest remained open, but Magdeburg eventually broke through. A five-goal unanswered run saw SCM surge ahead by five, with Albin Lagergren scoring his fourth goal to extend the gap with eight minutes remaining. Once in front, the German side never looked back.


Thank you so much for the incredible atmosphere in the arena today. It was great and really pushed us on. We wanted to win this tough game - by at least three goals - against a very strong team.
Bennet Wiegert
Head coach, SC Magdeburg

We were well in the game until the 45th minute and then Magdeburg made saves, counter-attacked and scored. We deserved more, but congratulations to Magdeburg.
Mario Sostaric
Right wing, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 26:27 (12:15)

Timur Dibirov was all smiles as he emerged from the dressing room ahead of his final-ever EHF Champions League match. The legendary winger, who netted two goals in the game, finished his career with an incredible 1,212 goals in the competition. Fired up by the occasion, Zagreb started at full throttle. Thanks to Matej Mandic, who made three crucial saves in the opening seven minutes, the hosts surged to an early three-goal lead (5:2). However, Kielce reacted swiftly, making an early goalkeeper change and levelling the score five minutes later with a three-goal run. The Polish side continued to push forward, adding another four unanswered goals to establish their biggest lead of the first half. After the break Zagreb returned to the court with renewed determination, netting five unanswered goals - including three from Damian Przytula - to take a two-goal lead by the 37th minute. But Kielce refused to let the game slip away. Regaining their rhythm, they tightened their defence and went six minutes without conceding, reclaiming the lead and extending it to four (22:18) with 15 minutes remaining. A crucial goal from Michal Olejniczak and a last defensive stand secured Kielce's place in the play-offs with a narrow victory (27:26).


We are really growing as a team, and as individuals. I can say I'm really sorry we did not find a way to secure more points, because I really feel like we deserved it.
Davor Gavric
Centre back, HC Zagreb

Our younger players were struggling a lot against their defence, but the older and experienced ones won the game in the end helping us qualify for the play-offs. Also, all the best to Timur Dibirov - a real legend of the game, with so many years in the competition. Hats off really, that's all I can say.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce

Barça (ESP) vs Kolstad Håndbold (NOR) 35:27 (18:13)

Just because Barça had already secured top spot in the group did not mean they would take it easy on home court — and they proved it from the outset. With Emil Nielsen in top form and Melvyn Richardson scoring three times in the opening ten minutes, the Spanish side established an early four-goal lead (8:4). However, a timeout helped Kolstad regain their footing. With Simon Jeppsson orchestrating the attack, the Norwegian team drew level when Sigvaldi Guðjónsson finished a fast break in the 18th minute. Yet, Barça quickly reclaimed control. With Richardson stepping up again - netting five times in the first half - the hosts went into the break with a five-goal cushion (18:13). Once Barça found their rhythm, they became almost impossible for Kolstad to contain. Thanks to young talent Manuel Ortega, the Blaugranas extended their lead to seven within three minutes of the restart. Despite Jeppsson’s standout performance - finishing as the game’s top scorer with ten goals - Kolstad never managed to close the gap. 


I’m very happy tonight. We are qualified and even though we played a good match. We deserved this extra rest time ahead of the next round.
Melvyn Richardson
Right back, Barça

We had a lot of problems defending Frade and Rodríguez in the line. I want to congratulate Barça for a deserved win. We did a lot of good things after Christmas, but we’re sad to be so close, with 11 points, and not being enough.
Stian Gomo Nilsen
Head coach, Kolstad Håndbold

MOTW: HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 29:29 (18:14)

Nantes were missing their three centre backs at throw-off due to injuries, but it really didn’t show. The hosts were not fooled by their opponents’ seven-against-six offence at the start of the game, and they took control right from the outset. With Julien Bos having an amazing day and Ignacio Biosca making some crucial saves, the French side were ahead by four after 17 minutes (11:7). Despite Aleks Vlah’s efforts, scoring goals and making assists, the visitors were never able to close the gap before the break. With Ayoub Abdi scoring one last lucky goal just before half-time, Nantes were still ahead by four (18:14) and virtually in the quarter-finals.

However, things worsened for the French team right after the start of the second half when Nicolas Tournat was sent off by the referees. Without their main offensive threat, Nantes struggled a little more, and Aalborg began to close the gap on the scoreboard. Thanks to the power of Marinus Munk and a couple of saves from Fabian Norsten, the visitors gradually made their comeback and equalised 15 minutes before the final whistle (24-24). In a tense finish, both teams had their chances to win. Despite Ivan Pesic making two crucial saves in the dying seconds, Nantes were unable to regain the upper hand. Thibaud Briet’s final attempt failed to reach the goal, allowing Aalborg’s players to celebrate their qualification for the quarter-finals.


Both teams played a great game. We are disappointed and frustrated tonight.
Greg Cojean
Head coach, HBC Nantes

We kept playing and looking for solutions all the game. Our goalkeepers made great saves, including important penalties. We are lucky and happy at the end.
Simon Dahl Jörgensen
Head coach, Aalborg Håndbold

Wednesday's action in round 14


Pixsell photo and video agency

HBC Nantes

Pixsell photo and video agency

Pixsell photo and video agency

Barça

Barça

Barça

Eroll Popova

Eroll Popova

Eroll Popova

Eroll Popova

HBC Nantes

HBC Nantes

