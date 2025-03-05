Kielce in the play-offs, Aalborg qualify for the quarter-finals
This week marks the last round of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase, and we now know who will progress to the play-offs and who will secure a place in the quarter-finals.
In Group A, everything came down to the last second in the battle for second place. While Barça were already qualified, last season’s EHF FINAL4 finalists will join them in the quarter-finals after drawing in Nantes, despite being down by four at the break.
Kielce will also progress, but to the play-offs, after winning by just one goal in Zagreb. Kolstad were eliminated after failing to take points in Barça, while Magdeburg moved up to fourth place after a seven-goal win over Szeged.
Thank you so much for the incredible atmosphere in the arena today. It was great and really pushed us on. We wanted to win this tough game - by at least three goals - against a very strong team.
We were well in the game until the 45th minute and then Magdeburg made saves, counter-attacked and scored. We deserved more, but congratulations to Magdeburg.
We are really growing as a team, and as individuals. I can say I'm really sorry we did not find a way to secure more points, because I really feel like we deserved it.
Our younger players were struggling a lot against their defence, but the older and experienced ones won the game in the end helping us qualify for the play-offs. Also, all the best to Timur Dibirov - a real legend of the game, with so many years in the competition. Hats off really, that's all I can say.
I’m very happy tonight. We are qualified and even though we played a good match. We deserved this extra rest time ahead of the next round.
We had a lot of problems defending Frade and Rodríguez in the line. I want to congratulate Barça for a deserved win. We did a lot of good things after Christmas, but we’re sad to be so close, with 11 points, and not being enough.
Both teams played a great game. We are disappointed and frustrated tonight.
We kept playing and looking for solutions all the game. Our goalkeepers made great saves, including important penalties. We are lucky and happy at the end.