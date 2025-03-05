Kielce in the play-offs, Aalborg qualify for the quarter-finals

This week marks the last round of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase, and we now know who will progress to the play-offs and who will secure a place in the quarter-finals.

In Group A, everything came down to the last second in the battle for second place. While Barça were already qualified, last season’s EHF FINAL4 finalists will join them in the quarter-finals after drawing in Nantes, despite being down by four at the break.

Kielce will also progress, but to the play-offs, after winning by just one goal in Zagreb. Kolstad were eliminated after failing to take points in Barça, while Magdeburg moved up to fourth place after a seven-goal win over Szeged.