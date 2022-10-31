All the teams will be mixed, with a minimum of three female players, and one female field player will always be on court.

The competition will be organised jointly by the European Handball Federation, the International Handball Federation and the Portuguese Handball Federation, and will take place from 18 to 20 November 2022 in Leiria, Portugal.

This is the first edition of the European Wheelchair Handball Championship, following four previous European Wheelchair Handball Nations’ Tournaments. The first European Wheelchair Handball Championship was originally scheduled to run in 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It follows the recent IHF Four-a-Side Wheelchair Handball World Championship held in Egypt in September, which saw Brazil win gold against Egypt and Slovenia take bronze.