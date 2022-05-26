Nocandy: “Arriving in Budapest is entering a different world”

In her first season as captain of Metz, but in her last before moving to Paris 92 in the summer, Nocandy is now aware what it means to play at the season highlight event.

“We have to put it in our heads that when you arrive in Budapest, you enter a different world,” she says.

“You have to forget what you have done and not done during the season. It’s one weekend, 120 minutes, and either you lose it all or you take the trophy.”

The year of captaincy has been an easy one for Nocandy, now 24. The team is heading to the EHF FINAL4 and can also win both the domestic league and cup titles in France.

Nocandy herself is enjoying her best European season in the Metz jersey, having netted a personal best 73 times already.

“It has been really easy for me, as there were no low points this season. I have only known one professional club, and that is Metz Handball. So, I try to do the same thing I always do,” says Nocandy, with her move to Paris 92 nearing.