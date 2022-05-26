Daszek leads proud Plock at second EHF Finals visit

Their first opponents at the EHF Finals at Altice Arena in Lisbon are hosts and debutants SL Benfica on Saturday at 18:30 CEST (live on EHFTV).

The teams have not played each other before.

“It is always difficult to play against the hosts. They are a really good team with a lot of internationally experienced players. Benfica have a really good coach and we know that it will not be easy to challenge them in the semi-finals,” says Daszek, who has scored 54 goals since the start of the group phase this season.

Michal Daszek - showing us once again why he is one of the trickiest characters to deal with in world handball 🧙‍♂️🔮 @SPRWisla #ehfel #moregoals pic.twitter.com/Cfv3IOJqFx — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) March 29, 2022

Plock are enjoying a strong season in Europe’s second tier, having won 12 from their 14 matches so far.

The Polish team has several players who have netted more than 30 times already, backed by a solid defence and Adam Morawski between the posts. It makes coach Xavier Sabate’s team a hard nut to crack.

“We are trying to play as much as possible as a team, in which everyone has important things to do. I think it is working pretty well and because of this, many of us scored more than 30 goals.”

Daszek adds he is “satisfied” about his own performce – not more than that.

“There is of course a lot to improve,” he says. “Let’s say that for me it is not important how many goals I score, I focus more on my teammates and to create them opportunities to score the goals. It is all about team effort.”