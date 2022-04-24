EHF EURO CUP:

Norway vs North Macedonia 32:27 (14:14)

before the break, North Macedonia enjoyed their strongest performance in the EHF EURO CUP and led several times before taking a draw into the locker rooms

until the 47 th minute at 22:24, the visitors pushed Norway hard, before the hosts pulled ahead with a 3:0 run

in the end, Norway added a final 4:1 run to secure the final result of 32:27

Norway’s head coach Thorir Hergeirsson gave many young players the chance to experience a major match and left out stars such as Nora Mörk or Katrine Lunde

21-year-old Kristian Sirum Novak was Norway’s top scorer with nine goals from 10 attempts, while Sanja Dabevska netted five for the visitors

Norway are ready for the EHF EURO 2022

After winning the 2021 World Championship by beating France in the final and now remaining unbeaten in the EHF EURO CUP, Norway again underlined their role as favourites for EHF EURO 2022.

Seeded number 1 in pot 1 as the defending champions at the EHF EURO draw on Thursday (17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV) in Ljubljana, the record champions will aim to win their ninth trophy.

In 14 final tournaments, Norway have won 12 Women’s EHF EUROs.