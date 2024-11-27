Norsten inspires Aalborg's win, Szeged avenge loss

GROUP B

Kolstad Håndbold (NOR) vs OTP Bank - Pick Szeged (HUN) 33:36 (16:17)

Szeged took revenge for, by now, their only home defeat of this EHF Champions League season (27:29 against Kolstad). Winning at Trondheim, the Hungarian champions consolidated their second place and immediately reduced the gap to Barça, who is playing at Magdeburg later, to only three points. Although the encounter was evenly matched for 60 minutes, Kolstad were never ahead. The score was tied for the last time in the 25th minute (12:12).

After half-time, Szeged got the upper hand, but at 25:25, the hosts missed out on several chances to turn the match around. That was the wake-up call for Szeged: Janus Smarason and Sebastian Frimmel scored within seconds for the first three-goal lead. Finally, the match was decided when Szeged’s top scorer Mario Sostaric netted for 32:28 with just four minutes left. Sostaric and Kolstad’s Sigvaldi Björn Gudjonsson were top scorers with seven goals each.