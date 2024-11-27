Norsten inspires Aalborg's win, Szeged avenge loss

27 November 2024, 20:45

Round 9 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League started with another Aalborg victory against Kielce in the duel of two former Champions League finalists to overtake Nantes in the rankings. Having 12 points on their account after taking revenge against Kolstad, Szeged are now only three points below Barça, although the reigning champions have a match in hand.

  • Szeged consolidated the second position in group B after a close, but well deserved victory at Trondheim
  • after scoring seven times against Kolstad, Szeged’s top scorer Mario Sostaric is on 70 season goals
  • the 34:26 at Aalborg was Kielce’s fourth consecutive defeat, while the 2024 finalists extended the gap to the Polish side to five points
  • Jack Thurin and Aleks Vlah each scored six goals in Aalborg’s second victory against Kielce, but their hero was goalkeeper Fabian Norsten

GROUP B

Kolstad Håndbold (NOR) vs OTP Bank - Pick Szeged (HUN) 33:36 (16:17)

Szeged took revenge for, by now, their only home defeat of this EHF Champions League season (27:29 against Kolstad). Winning at  Trondheim, the Hungarian champions consolidated their second place and immediately reduced the gap to Barça, who is playing at Magdeburg later, to only three points. Although the encounter was evenly matched for 60 minutes, Kolstad were never ahead. The score was tied for the last time in the 25th minute (12:12).

After half-time, Szeged got the upper hand, but at 25:25, the hosts missed out on several chances to turn the match around. That was the wake-up call for Szeged: Janus Smarason and Sebastian Frimmel scored within seconds for the first three-goal lead. Finally, the match was decided when Szeged’s top scorer Mario Sostaric netted for 32:28 with just four minutes left. Sostaric and Kolstad’s Sigvaldi Björn Gudjonsson were top scorers with seven goals each.

 

Congratulations to Szeged, they played a strong game today. I am a little bit disappointed today, we did some stupid mistakes, lost the ball in counter attacks. At the same time, we were a bit soft in our defence. Offensively we played a strong match, scored 33 goals which should be enough, but Szeged were stronger. We need to work harder and fight like wolves in the next matches.
Stian Gomo Nilsen
Head coach, Kolstad Håndbold
20241127 Kolstad Otpbankpicksezged 43
I am very proud of the boys. The last game in Hungary when we lost, it hurt a lot! So we had a lot of emotions going into this game. Today we were in front almost the entire match and that is comforting for us.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, OTP Bank - Pick Szeged
Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 34:26 (20:13)

Since the 28:35 in the reverse fixture against Aalborg, Kielce did not take a single point in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. Things did not change in the fourth consecutive match. In contrast, the Danish champions extended their run to four wins in the last five matches and are now on 11 points.

Aalborg were in express mode right from the start, shocking Kielce with an initial 5:0 run. Another 6:2 run until the half-time score of 20:13 already decided the duel of the teams who have lost the previous four Champions League finals (Aalborg 2021 and 2024, Kielce 2022 and 2023). Despite missing some key players, the hosts were on fire and extended the gap easily to a double-figure margin for the first time at 28:18 – again backed by a strong performance of goalkeeper Fabian Norsten, who saved 15 shots (38 per cent success rate). Kielce did not have the measures to score and remain on six points after their sixth defeat in nine matches.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

We played really well today in a fantastic atmosphere with a lot of energy from our players. This morning I could just feel that today would be one of those days, and it was.
Simon Dahl
Head coach, Aalborg Håndbold
20240925 CLM R3 KLCBAR Quote
Congratulations to Aalborg. They were a 100 per cent better from the beginning to the end. I think in the first seven minutes we lost the game and made no goals. After that it was 53 minutes I cannot explain.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce
