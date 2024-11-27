Norsten inspires Aalborg's win, Szeged avenge loss
Round 9 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League started with another Aalborg victory against Kielce in the duel of two former Champions League finalists to overtake Nantes in the rankings. Having 12 points on their account after taking revenge against Kolstad, Szeged are now only three points below Barça, although the reigning champions have a match in hand.
Congratulations to Szeged, they played a strong game today. I am a little bit disappointed today, we did some stupid mistakes, lost the ball in counter attacks. At the same time, we were a bit soft in our defence. Offensively we played a strong match, scored 33 goals which should be enough, but Szeged were stronger. We need to work harder and fight like wolves in the next matches.
I am very proud of the boys. The last game in Hungary when we lost, it hurt a lot! So we had a lot of emotions going into this game. Today we were in front almost the entire match and that is comforting for us.
We played really well today in a fantastic atmosphere with a lot of energy from our players. This morning I could just feel that today would be one of those days, and it was.
Congratulations to Aalborg. They were a 100 per cent better from the beginning to the end. I think in the first seven minutes we lost the game and made no goals. After that it was 53 minutes I cannot explain.