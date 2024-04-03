North Macedonia and Croatia secure a place at the Women's EHF EURO 2024
The Balkan duo joins the prestigious list of participants for the upcoming European Championship, while the powerhouses - France, Spain, Montenegro and Sweden remain unbeaten with a perfect record in the qualifiers. Additionally, Serbia and Iceland have moved closer to clinching a berth after coming off victorious from the trips to Bulgaria and Luxembourg and finally, Türkiye, Greece, Lithuania and the Faroe Islands still remain with a chance to reach the final tournament too despite their losses.
In the Women's EHF EURO Cup, the co-hosts met in Austria, but Switzerland disappointed the home fans as they traveled back with two points under the belt, leaving the Austrians still without a single point in the standings.
We played one of the best halves the women's national team of Greece has ever played. In the second half, Croatia improved their defense a lot, they understood that we could only score with penetrations and that's why they didn't make any exits. Not being able to score stressed us out and weighed us down. We changed a lot of formations with the aim of finding solutions in attack, but we didn't succeed. It was very difficult, Croatia is a big team. We will go to Romania for the last match of the group, we will give everything and see what happens on goal difference.
We had set ourselves objectives before the match, just to be able to focus on the right things. We tried to work defensively and find automatisms with each other. Overall, we had a good match even if, at times, we found ourselves dealing with some little difficulties. We tried to play without a right winger, with two pivots, do slightly new things that we are not really used to. We set ourselves small challenges to make the match interesting, and we succeeded. We also made mistakes but, overall, we can call it a successful match. I don't know Latvia so I don't have too many preconceptions, but from what I know, we will try to score as many goals and concede as few as possible. We want to stay in the good momentum we are in the middle of at the moment.
We played well with a lot of patience in defence and we are happy with the final result. We had physical advantages and were better in all departments, though Luxembourg had improved compared to the first match in October. Now we have a group final for the second position and the ticket to the EHF EURO on Sunday against Faroe Islands, and we want to secure that ticket on home ground.
I´m really proud of my team and our effort today. Sweden is one the best teams in the world and we made it a close game only losing by four goals. We are looking forward to Sunday and the last game against our neighbours from Iceland. Hopefully we will be in the run for a place in the EURO.