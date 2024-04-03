The Balkan duo joins the prestigious list of participants for the upcoming European Championship, while the powerhouses - France, Spain, Montenegro and Sweden remain unbeaten with a perfect record in the qualifiers. Additionally, Serbia and Iceland have moved closer to clinching a berth after coming off victorious from the trips to Bulgaria and Luxembourg and finally, Türkiye, Greece, Lithuania and the Faroe Islands still remain with a chance to reach the final tournament too despite their losses.

In the Women's EHF EURO Cup, the co-hosts met in Austria, but Switzerland disappointed the home fans as they traveled back with two points under the belt, leaving the Austrians still without a single point in the standings.