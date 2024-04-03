20240403

Official Women's EHF EURO 2024 ball revealed

03 April 2024, 14:00

The Women's EHF EURO 2024 official match ball has been unveiled. The vibrant design of the SELECT ball captures the essence of the competition and will stand out on court in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland later this year.

The ball, in contrasting shades of red with green highlights, follows the branding for the EHF EURO 2024 and includes the competition's slogan "Catch the Spirit". 

It will ensure top performance and is made from durable synthetic leather for superior grip and control. Its lightweight design and consistent balance enable precise and skillful play.

The ball will be used in every one of the 65 matches at the final tournament between 28 November and 15 December by the 24 participating teams who are looking to lift the coveted trophy.

The ball will become available for purchase by fans in the EHF SELECT shop in August.

Players from the three host nations got a chance to get their hands on the new ball ahead of the final rounds of the Women's EHF EURO Cup 2024 this week.

20240403 W EURO Ball 1
20240403 W EURO Ball 2
20240403 W EURO Ball Reveal 5
20240403 W EURO Ball Reveal 3
20240403 W EURO Ball Reveal 4
20240403 W EURO Ball Reveal 1
20240304 Hansen Retirement Main New
