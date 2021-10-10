Norway double up against Slovenia

Three days after taking a commanding 29:17 win on their home court against Slovenia, Norway doubled up with a clear 26:21 away win against Dragan Adzic’s side.

EHF EURO CUP

Slovenia vs Norway 21:26 (11:12)

Slovenia looked like they could exert pressure on the reigning European champions, storming to a 7:3 lead, after starting the game with a 3:0 unanswered run, thanks to goals from right back Alja Varagic

but the Norwegian side bounced back, despite missing key players like Nora Mork, Stine Oftedal or Kari Dale, boasting a 12:11 lead at the break

veteran right wing Camilla Herrem was Norway’s top scorer, with nine goals

the Norwegian side is leading the group, which also contains the hosts of the EHF EURO 2022, Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro, with four points and a goal difference of +17

Montenegrin coach Dragan Adzic started his tenure for Slovenia with two losses, but also missed key players in right back Ana Gros and centre back Elizabeth Omoregie

New faces help Norway win against Slovenia

With plenty of new faces in the squad, like Anniken Obaidli, Guro Nestaker, Tonje Enkerud or Tuva Ulsaker Hoeve, Norway had a superb game from Camilla Herrem to take their second win in a row in the inaugural edition of the Women’s EHF EURO CUP.

Henny Reistad, the reigning MVP of the DELO EHF FINAL4, who scored five goals in the first game between the two sides, was also rested, but Norway still came out on top to win by five goals, 26:21.