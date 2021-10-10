Flawless Denmark seal huge win against the Faroe Islands

Four days ago, Denmark sealed the win against Austria in the final 10 minutes. On Sunday, the Danes left nothing to chance against the Faroe Islands, jumping to a clear 39:19 win.

GROUP 2

Faroe Islands vs Denmark 19:39 (5:18)

Denmark scored the most goals in the EHF EURO Qualifiers since putting 42 past Austria in October 2013

the left side of the court worked perfectly for Denmark, with left back Anne Mette Hansen and left wing Lærke Nolsøe Pedersen being the top scorers for Jesper Jensen’s side

the Faroe Islands scored the second lowest number of goals in the first half in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, one more than their record of four against Sweden in June 2018

this was the worst loss in EHF EURO Qualifiers history for the Faroes, one goal bigger than their 32:13 defeat by Sweden in 2018

Denmark will have a double-header against Romania next March; two wins would virtually secure their place at the EHF EURO 2022

Denmark seal biggest win in two years

Denmark are usually one of the best attacks in women’s handball, but have not scored this many goals since October 2013, when they put 42 past Austria. There were growing pains in the first game against Austria last week, but this was more like a friendly game for the Danish side.

It was also the biggest win for Denmark in the last two years, after a 37:12 against Australia in the IHF Women’s World Championship in December 2019.