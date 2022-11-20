Norway take ninth EHF EURO trophy

Norway defended their 2020 title and won their ninth EHF EURO trophy as they beat Denmark 27:25 in the final on Sunday night in Ljubljana. It was a close game with Denmark in front most of the way but a level last 10 minutes, before two straight goals from EHF EURO 2022 MVP Henny Reistad secured the win for Norway in the final minutes.

Goalkeeper Katrine Lunde was a key factor for Norway, as she entered for the last 20 minutes and saved at 40 per cent, opening the door for her team’s comeback.

With the victory, Norway added to the EHF EURO trophies won in 2020, 2016, 2014, 2010, 2008, 2006, 2004 and 1998.