Nykøbing claim last ticket to Graz

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 38:29 (17:14)

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold won 67:61 on aggregate

Nykøbing performed strongly in defence from the first whistle and took an early lead in the game (6:2). After some initial problems, Ramnicu Valcea finally found a solution in the attack, as Iryna Glibko and Jovana Kovacevic led the way to a level score midway through the first half (8:8). The pace remained the same until the last moments of the first half, as Nykøbing took advantage of their opponents' mistakes.

Well played! 👏 Mia Solberg Svele stays cool and spots Elma Halilcevic in the left corner.🔥#ehfel pic.twitter.com/7z3pySSype — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) March 26, 2023

The home side thoroughly dominated the second half, leaving Valcea helpless. Cecilie Greve ended the match with eight saves at a 40 per cent efficiency, which was 60 per cent at its highest point. Again, only Glibko and Kovacevic were able to break the pattern after seven minutes without a goal, the duo scoring 19 out of 29 Valcea's goals. Nykøbing reached a double-figure lead in the 40th minute with a goal from their top scorer Elma Halilcevic, who scored a total of nine goals.

The draw for the semi-final pairings of the EHF Finals Women will be drawn on Tuesday 28 March at 4pm in Graz, Austria.