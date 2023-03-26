Vojvodina join three Nordic teams in the semi-finals

Nærbø IL and Runar Sandefjord Elite (both NOR), Alingsås HK (SWE) and Vojvodina (SRB) have all booked their semi-final tickets.

in the only match on Saturday, Vojvodina beat their Slovenian rivals RK Gorenje Velenje 30:26 and won 61:56 on aggregate

despite leading 29:26 with four minutes to go, title-holders Nærbø lost at home against their Croatian opponents MRK Sesvete, 30:29. Still, Nærbø won 55:50 on aggregate and went through

Sandefjord proved too strong for HCB Karvina (CZE), winning 28:25 and 62:56 on aggregate

goalkeeper Anton Hellberg shone for Sandefjord, making 15 saves for a 41 per cent save rate

just like Karvina, fellow Czech team HC Dukla Praha have been eliminated, as they lost to Alingsås, 27:24 and 66:57 on aggregate

Norwegian sides to face each other

The EHF European Cup final is certain to feature a Norwegian team this year, as domestic rivals Nærbø and Sandefjord will meet in the semi-finals, scheduled for 15/16 and 22/23 April.

On the same dates, Vojvodina will play Alingsås in the other semi-final tie, so there is a chance that two Nordic sides will face each other in the final.

Photo credit: Jan Gregorc (Gorenje Velenje)