Odense open account with dominant win over Most

The Danish champions cruised to their largest EHF Champions League Women win, 41:22 against DHK Banik Most, in a superb display of force and speed.

GROUP A

Odense Handbold (DEN) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE) 41:22 (24:11)

this was the largest half-time Champions League gap for Odense, bettering their 10-goal lead against Krim from last season

with 10 saves in the first half, Odense goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt, made triple the combined number of saves registered by Most's goalkeepers, Ellen Janssen and Dominika Mullnerova

the Danish side recorded their largest win in the competition, beating their previous record, 33:17 against Podravka, by three goals

the Dutch connection of right-back Dione Housheer and left-wing Bo van Wetering worked wonders in the match to combine for 13 goals, as Odense set a record for the number of goals scored in a match, beating their previous best of 37 goals

Most have now conceded 87 goals, the largest number of goals shipped by a single team in history in the EHF Champions League Women

No mercy for Most

Most was the perfect opponent for Odense Håndbold to return to form after their first-round loss to FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and the Danish champions duly delivered a strong outing, both in defense and in attack, where they dominated via fast breaks.

It was another tough loss for Most, who are still getting to grips with the strength of the EHF Champions League Women in their comeback after a two-year hiatus, as their defense has struggled with the higher level.

After conceding 46 goals against Bietigheim last week, the second-largest number of conceded goals in the history of the competition, the Czech side shipped another 41 goals.