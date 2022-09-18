Odense open account with dominant win over Most
The Danish champions cruised to their largest EHF Champions League Women win, 41:22 against DHK Banik Most, in a superb display of force and speed.
GROUP A
Odense Handbold (DEN) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE) 41:22 (24:11)
- this was the largest half-time Champions League gap for Odense, bettering their 10-goal lead against Krim from last season
- with 10 saves in the first half, Odense goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt, made triple the combined number of saves registered by Most's goalkeepers, Ellen Janssen and Dominika Mullnerova
- the Danish side recorded their largest win in the competition, beating their previous record, 33:17 against Podravka, by three goals
- the Dutch connection of right-back Dione Housheer and left-wing Bo van Wetering worked wonders in the match to combine for 13 goals, as Odense set a record for the number of goals scored in a match, beating their previous best of 37 goals
- Most have now conceded 87 goals, the largest number of goals shipped by a single team in history in the EHF Champions League Women
No mercy for Most
Most was the perfect opponent for Odense Håndbold to return to form after their first-round loss to FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and the Danish champions duly delivered a strong outing, both in defense and in attack, where they dominated via fast breaks.
It was another tough loss for Most, who are still getting to grips with the strength of the EHF Champions League Women in their comeback after a two-year hiatus, as their defense has struggled with the higher level.
After conceding 46 goals against Bietigheim last week, the second-largest number of conceded goals in the history of the competition, the Czech side shipped another 41 goals.
It is always important to get the two points, and it was an important match for us at our home court. Of course, we can do things better. Today, we played against a young team, and it was nice to see Banik Most in this match, but as long as we kept our concentration we were able to create enough chances for our offense.