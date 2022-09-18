Rapid fight back to secure draw against Metz

After Rapid Bucuresti's maiden win against Lokomotiva in round 1 of the EHF Champions League Women, they surprised the French champions and took a point after a thrilling finish.

Metz handball made a strong finish to the first half and led until the 40th minute when Rapid Bucuresti began their comeback and with the help of Eliza Iulia Buceschi and Diana Ciuca earned a draw.

CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) - Metz Handball (FRA) 32:32 (16:21)

Rapid made a good start, however, mistakes in the attack allowed Metz to go on a 5:0 run to leave the hosts without a goal for seven minutes

Metz's Bruna de Paula, Sarah Bouktit and Kristina Jörgensen caused problems galore for Rapid's defence, scoring 15 times in the first half

the second helped was all about Rapid's strong defense putting in the spotlight on Diana Ciuca between the posts

Rapid Bucuresti made a comeback, with a goal by Orlane Kanor for 32:31 in the 58th minute, first lead of the match

Metz were strong from the first minute, opening a more than a four-goal lead for the first 40 minutes of the match.

It looked like Rapid Bucuresti's perfect start of their debut season in the top-tier competition was about to end. However, with strong confidence and loud support from the stands, Rapidly turned things around in the crucial moments.

They have upset Metz who looked like they had the match under control. Even though she missed a chance to secure the win for her team, Eliza Iulia Buceschi was great at centre-back scored five times. Orlane Kanor stepped-in for the last 15 minutes and added another four goals.