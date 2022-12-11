Odense seal milestone with win against Krim

GROUP A

MOTW: Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 26:22 (15:11)

the Danish champions have now set a new record for the largest number of matches won in a row in the top European competition – four – one more than their previous best, recorded in the 2020/21 season

the pivotal moment of the game was a 5:0 run for Odense late in the first half, when the Danish side prevented Krim from scoring for eight minutes and two seconds

slowly getting back to her best, after an injury that kept her off the court for two months, Dutch right back Dione Housheer was Odense’s top scorer with seven goals and received the Player of the Match award

despite saving 16 shots for a 38% save efficiency, goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart could not help Krim, as Odense’s Althea Reinhardt saved 11 shots herself for a 35.4% save efficiency

conceding four losses in the past five matches, Krim Mercator Ljubljana are now in seventh place, three points behind FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Brest Bretagne Handball

Odense pile more pressure on Krim

The start of the group phase was derailed by a flurry of injuries so big that Odense Håndbold had to call Nycke Groot out of retirement to improve their squad over the last few months. But slowly things have got better and better, with the Danish side now in firm control of their destiny.

Their fourth win in a row, secured on Sunday against Krim Mercator Ljubljana, 26:22, was another good display for Odense, albeit one that underlined their problems, with the lack of depth seriously affecting their game at times.

However, Odense braced themselves and went head first into another win, delivering an excellent defensive performance against Krim, taking advantage of the turnovers committed by the Slovenian side. Krim have only themselves to blame, but their issues are quite big and have not managed to stay afloat even in positive situations.

Their coach, Dragan Adzic, is experienced and knows a thing or two about difficult situations, yet this is one that even he might find too difficult to solve, as the team looks outpaced and disheartened.