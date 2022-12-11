Two out of two for Buducnost against Storhamar

GROUP B

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) VS WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 25:27 (12:13)

Buducnost were the ones enjoying the first lead in the game (4:2) but just like in last week's match, we soon saw an equaliser

Storhamar used their opponent's technical errors to get back into the match and we saw a goal-for-goal game right until the end of the first half

the home team were making a good transition from Sofie Ege Grønlund's saves but Armelle Attingré on the other side had a 45% save efficiency, not allowing Storhamar to build a more significant lead

it was close until the 42nd minute of the game when Ilda Kepic, the top scorer with eight goals, and Ivana Godec set up a 23:19 lead as Storhamar lacked ideas and strength in attack

Anniken Obaidli and Tina Abdula were the top scorers for the home side with six and five goals respectively

Buducnost's fighting spirit

After a slow start and three defeats in their first four matches, Buducnost have started to play a more concentrated game and show a strong fighting spirit. Boosted by a great result of the national team, winning a bronze medal at the Women's EHF EURO 2022, Bojana Popovic's team won five points out of eight in their last four matches. After failing to qualify for the play-offs last season, Buducnost has a clear goal of securing a spot in the knock-out phase. With a second win over Storhamar, they are in a good position as the Norwegian club could be their main opponents in the battle even though there are still six rounds until the end of the group phase.