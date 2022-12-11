Two out of two for Buducnost against Storhamar
Buducnost earned their fourth win of the season beating Storhamar for the second time in a week, securing fifth position in group B. It was an even game for the first 45 minutes before Buducnost gained a significant lead which was decisive for the end result. It was left back Ilda Kepic who delivered, scoring four goals in the last ten minutes of the match, as her side got the most out of Armelle Attingré's saves despite Storhamar trying to catch up with an aggressive attack.
GROUP B
Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) VS WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 25:27 (12:13)
- Buducnost were the ones enjoying the first lead in the game (4:2) but just like in last week's match, we soon saw an equaliser
- Storhamar used their opponent's technical errors to get back into the match and we saw a goal-for-goal game right until the end of the first half
- the home team were making a good transition from Sofie Ege Grønlund's saves but Armelle Attingré on the other side had a 45% save efficiency, not allowing Storhamar to build a more significant lead
- it was close until the 42nd minute of the game when Ilda Kepic, the top scorer with eight goals, and Ivana Godec set up a 23:19 lead as Storhamar lacked ideas and strength in attack
- Anniken Obaidli and Tina Abdula were the top scorers for the home side with six and five goals respectively
Buducnost's fighting spirit
After a slow start and three defeats in their first four matches, Buducnost have started to play a more concentrated game and show a strong fighting spirit. Boosted by a great result of the national team, winning a bronze medal at the Women's EHF EURO 2022, Bojana Popovic's team won five points out of eight in their last four matches. After failing to qualify for the play-offs last season, Buducnost has a clear goal of securing a spot in the knock-out phase. With a second win over Storhamar, they are in a good position as the Norwegian club could be their main opponents in the battle even though there are still six rounds until the end of the group phase.
In the second half I think we ran a little better home, better (than) in the first half. So we closed off easy goals, so it was easier to go in the front with some scoring and to win the game.