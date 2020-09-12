Odense start with home win

Back in the DELO EHF Champions League after a one-year absence, Odense started the season on a good note.

After a balanced first half, the Danish side were dominant after the break and cruised to a 32:27 victory.

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) 32:27 (13:13)

• this was the first-ever meeting of the two teams in European club competitions

• Dortmund made their debut in the DELO EHF Champions League

• Odense now have two points, while Dortmund stay on zero

• Jennifer Gutierrez Bermejo scored eight goals from eight attempts for Dortmund

• Odense will play at Valcea next weekend; Dortmund will host Brest Bretagne

Althea Reinhardt’s string of saves made a big difference in this match. Odense’s goalkeeper did well in the first half, but Dortmund overcame a three-goal deficit to draw level at half-time.

However, further heroics from Reinhardt and a good attacking game helped the home side pull clear in the second half.



“We are happy about the win today, but we can still improve on some things. I think we won today because we are a bit more experienced team in different situations. Our individual competencies were a little bit higher for us at the end of the match,” said Odense head coach Ulrik Kirkely on his side's win.