EHFCL 20200912 Odense Dortmund Wclnyckegroot (1)
EHF Champions League

Odense start with home win

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev12 September 2020, 18:00

Back in the DELO EHF Champions League after a one-year absence, Odense started the season on a good note.

After a balanced first half, the Danish side were dominant after the break and cruised to a 32:27 victory.

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) 32:27 (13:13)

• this was the first-ever meeting of the two teams in European club competitions
• Dortmund made their debut in the DELO EHF Champions League
• Odense now have two points, while Dortmund stay on zero
• Jennifer Gutierrez Bermejo scored eight goals from eight attempts for Dortmund
• Odense will play at Valcea next weekend; Dortmund will host Brest Bretagne

Althea Reinhardt’s string of saves made a big difference in this match. Odense’s goalkeeper did well in the first half, but Dortmund overcame a three-goal deficit to draw level at half-time.

However, further heroics from Reinhardt and a good attacking game helped the home side pull clear in the second half.

 


“We are happy about the win today, but we can still improve on some things. I think we won today because we are a bit more experienced team in different situations. Our individual competencies were a little bit higher for us at the end of the match,” said Odense head coach Ulrik Kirkely on his side's win.

20200912 Odense Dortmund Pic3 Gallery
20200912 Odense Dortmund Pic2 Gallery
20200912 Odense Dortmund Pic1 Gallery
20200912 Odense Dortmund Pic4 Gallery
