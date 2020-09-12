Spectacular Vyakhireva lifts Rostov past FTC

Rostov-Don took their first win in the new format of the DELO EHF Champions League, 26:25, overcoming FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, who had their usual slow start to the season - despite boasting key signings.

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Rostov-Don (RUS) 25:26 (12:16)

for the fourth time in the past five seasons, Rostov threw off the competition with a win, while FTC failed to win their first game for the fifth season in a row

the Hungarian side slightly improved their 50 per cent attacking efficiency in the second half, which they started with a 8:5 run, to cut the gap to only one goal, 21:20, with 20 minutes to go

yet Rostov’s experience and their depth – 10 outfield players scored at least one goal – lifted the Russian side to a 26:25 win, despite FTC limiting the damage in the last seconds of the game

FTC will travel to Norway to play against Vipers next Saturday, while Rostov host Krim in their quest to make it two for two

Rostov-Don were led by assistant coach Tamás Hlavaty

Although Rostov-Don were without Swedish coach Per Johansson in their maiden game, they executed the game plan perfectly in attack and were also strong in defence.

They took advantage of FTC’s woes in attack and never looked back, with right back Anna Vyakhireva top scoring with six goals.

"It was a really tough game, but I am really satisfied with our defence because there are strong back players at FTC," said Rostov assistant coach Tamás Hlavaty.

"In the second half we had problems with the attacks, FTC could come closer, but the good goalkeeping performance in key moments helped us to overcome this period and secure the win. I am glad because our team spirit worked well," he continued.