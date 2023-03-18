Odense tilt balance their way with big win over Storhamar

Odense are in the clear to be back amongst the best eight teams

Odense Håndbold were the clear favourites to progress to the quarter-finals matchup, since they have more experience and because they ended their group in third place, behind Vipers Kristiansand and CSM Bucuresti.

They duly delivered on the promise, with a strong outing, provided by some good teamwork, which saw all their field players except one scoring at least one goal, as Storhamar’s defence was overwhelmed at times throughout the match.

But, it was goalkeeper, Martina Thörn who really shined, with her 16 saves. Thörn, substituting for Althea Reinhardt, had previously saved only 69 shots in the first 14 matches this season, making her performance even more impressive.