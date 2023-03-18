Ikast extend unbeaten streak
Ikast Handbold remain the only unbeaten team in the competition as they cruised past Siófok KC in the first leg of the quarter-finals. The Danish side thoroughly dominated the whole match, not giving many options to their opponents. Siófok, who were goalless for 13 minutes in the first half, need to boost their attack ahead of the rematch next week.
QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG
Siófok KC (HUN) vs Ikast Handbold (DEN) 20:30 (7:12)
Ikast were off to a good start in Hungary leading 3:0 after four minutes. Siófok found a way to get back into the game and with the help of Marina Rajcic between the posts, they were down by only one (6:7) midway through the first half. Ikast's 6-0 defence then became pure perfection as the home side's next goal didn't come until 13 minutes later.
Siófok could not find a solution with only four players having more than one goal scored, and their best scorer Nikoletta Papp closed the day with five goals. As the clock hit the 50th minute, Sarah Iversen and Ingvild Bakkerud sealed the game with 4-0 goal run. When a team's attack is well above 70% and the opponent's is only 50%, a ten-goal win is an easy task.
Key statistic: not being able to score from the 17th until the last minute of the first half saw Siófok lose their grip as Ikast made a blistering run