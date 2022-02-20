Sola continue perfect streak

Sola join Bietigheim and Herning-Ikast as the only three clubs that have remained unbeaten in the group phase of the competition. After trailing at the start of the match, Sola started more aggressively and managed to snatch a lead. Midway in the second half their lead almost dropped out of their hands as Besancon came close. However, with the help of their goalkeepers, they increased their lead and won.