Sola continue perfect streak
Sola join Bietigheim and Herning-Ikast as the only three clubs that have remained unbeaten in the group phase of the competition. After trailing at the start of the match, Sola started more aggressively and managed to snatch a lead. Midway in the second half their lead almost dropped out of their hands as Besancon came close. However, with the help of their goalkeepers, they increased their lead and won.
GROUP A
Sola HK (NOR) vs ES Besancon Feminin (FRA) 33:27 (17:11)
- after starting deficit, Sola turned things around during the first half and with a set of 3-0 goal series took an advantage with Camilla Herrem’s and Maja Magnussen’s goals
- Besancon had only a 39 per cent attack efficiency and didn’t perform good in defence allowing opponents to get a six-goal lead at half time
- things changed in the second half; the home team’s defence started to decline and Florence Bonnet stopped some important Sola’s shots, allowing Clarisse Mairot to close the gap to 23:24
- the home team pushed their limits in the last ten minutes of the match and regained the lead for the final 33:27 win
- Besancon will play against Bietigheim in the quarter-finals, a team who won all six matches of group phase; Sola’s opponent in knock-out stage will be Baia Mare
Camilla Herrem: Enough said
She is a true leader of the team and we see that in every match. One of the best Norwegian players, once again, scored in crucial parts of the match and was an important link for this win. Her 12 goals out of 15 attempts were not only hard to stop, but also a pleasure to watch.
I feel we use the same word again and again, but this team doesn’t stop to impress me. When we started the qualification round for European League, I don’t think nobody expected us to be in the quarter-final and win all our games in the group phase.