Official EHF EURO 2024 song released

The live premiere will take place next week, on Sunday, 5 November. Culcha Candela, who are also part of the championships’ ambassadors programme, will perform the EHF EURO song at the ‘Day of Handball’ in the Olympiahalle in Munich where the German national team meets Egypt.

“Sport is a super-emotional event. It connects people and makes for a lot of fun,” says Culcha Candela.

“That's why ‘Celebration’ as the song of the tournament is an ideal fit for EHF EURO 2024 and handball in general. The song is an all-time classic, has a perfect groove and invites you to party.

With the choreography to the song, we want to celebrate a handball party lasting several weeks together with the handball fans in January.”

The EHF EURO song will be heard in all arenas of the EHF EURO. A highlight awaits on 10 January, when the band will play in front of more than 50,000 fans in the MERKUR Spiel-Arena at the opening ceremony with the EHF EURO song.

After the ‘Day of Handball’, a competition will be launched on TikTok and Instagram where fans can post their versions of the choreography of ‘Celebration’ under the hashtag #heretocelebrate.

The videos submitted will then be evaluated by a jury of experts consisting of the Culcha Candela band members, EHF EURO ambassador and national team captain Emily Bölk, national player Timo Kastening and Thorsten Sack, Vice President of Sony Music Entertainment Germany GmbH.

The video selected by the jury will win two tickets for the opening matchday on 10 January at the MERKUR Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf – including a meet and greet with Culcha Candela.

The competition runs until mid-December. All information will be available on the tournament website heretoplay.com.