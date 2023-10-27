Xenia Smits: “We have learned from last season”

When Bietigheim crowned their perfect season with more than 50 wins in a row by winning the EHF Finals in Viborg 2022, Xenia Smits was awarded MVP of the tournament. Their opponents, Viborg HK, were led then by Jakob Vestergaard – now the head coach at Bietigheim after replacing Markus Gaugisch this summer.

Steered by the Dane, the four-time German champions have had the best ever start by any German team in the group phase of the EHF Champions League Women. They broke their own record from the previous season, when they were also unbeaten after five matches and had nine points on their account. And they were the only team, which beat both eventual finalists Vipers Kristiansand and FTC.

But then, everything went wrong.

“I hope we have learned from last season, we gained more experience. We know how important every point and even every goal is, if you want to proceed from the group phase,” says Smits, who just played her 100th international match for Germany in the EHF EURO 2024 qualifier against Ukraine.

Because after the brilliant start last autumn, the roller coaster ride went downhill. Bietigheim took only one point from the next nine matches. Even a 47:25 win in the last group match was not enough to make it to the play-offs, as due to the goal difference Krim were ahead of them, equal in points. This is what Smits means by “every goal counts”.

“We are on an incredible positive run right now, and we hope that this season we can continue,” says Smits before the MOTW of round 6 against Odense Håndbold (Sunday 29 October, 16:00 CET).